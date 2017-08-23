BlueStar Built-In Refrigerator-Fall/Winter Season 2017/2018 At BlueStar, we offer almost endless possibilities to translate current fashion trends into practical kitchen décor. Our new, complete commercial-style suite of appliances includes premium refrigeration for the home.

BlueStar®, manufacturer of handcrafted, high-performance appliances for the home – and the industry leader in color innovation – announces its color picks for the kitchen for this fall and winter 2017/2018, with a new take on this season’s favorite hues, as well as a few surprises.

“No element of home decorating is more discussed or evaluated than color. Each season interior design experts weigh in with predictions of up-and-coming colors in the industry,” says Eliza Sheffield, president, BlueStar®. “At BlueStar, we offer almost endless possibilities to translate current fashion trends into practical kitchen décor, including a complete commercial-style suite of appliances, along with premium refrigeration for the home.”

Led by a vivid Red Lilac, Pastel Violet, Platinum Grey and Blue Azure, the color palette for Autumn/Winter 2017/2018 is comprised of strong classic colors complemented by a few unpredictable shades. Interior Designer Jill Calo of Payne & Payne Builders, and the winner of last year’s BlueStar’s Kitchen Design contest, curated the forecasts for BlueStar®. “Unexpected combinations such as Pastel and Purple Violets and rich Azure Blues are eye-arresting and create an unusual color dichotomy,” she said.

Fall 2017 Color Update

Pastel Violet can be the star attraction in the kitchen, said Calo, when used on one main appliance such as a double wall oven, and pairs beautifully with light natural wood cabinets and light countertops. Purple Violet suggests the color of a full-bodied wine and is a perfect accent tile in a small area, especially when combined with clean white countertops and medium grey cabinets. Platinum Grey is still one of the hottest colors of the year for kitchens. This color is subtle enough to use for all appliances in a complete kitchen suite.

Winter is Coming

The winter palate is inspired by Blue Agate, which is made from microcrystalline Quartz. “We have been seeing azure blues from the fashion runways to home décor,” said Calo. “This blue can be applied to furnishings, countertops, framed décor and textiles.”

Azure Blue is an intense color and can be striking in a backsplash which can be backlit for a modern feel. “For a dramatic look, I would pair this blue with black cabinets and copper accents, such as the handles on the appliances,” said Calo. Cobalt Blue is a classic variation of this shade that will stand the test of time.

“Use color to create a stunning focal point in your home kitchen with a range and kitchen hood or refrigerator. Continue to customize to your personal taste and cooking preference – from the configuration of the cooktop to the power of the burners,” said Sheffield.

Constructed with commercial-grade stainless steel, all BlueStar® products are designed to withstand the rigors of the busiest home kitchens. BlueStar® gas ranges provide the home chef with a cooking experience that only can be matched by a restaurant kitchen environment. Its powerful burners provide up to 25,000 BTUs of cooking power for consistent, controlled heat and shortened cooking times. And for delicate soups and sauces, no stove matches BlueStar's gentle 130 degree simmer burner. The company’s new Built-In Refrigeration Line, featuring top performance and unmatched customization, provides a seriously fresh take on premium food preservation that redefines the art of cooling.

In addition to offering a complete, commercial-style kitchen suite for the home, BlueStar® has been a trailblazer in color innovation for over a decade, offering more than 750 colors and trims, as well as almost unlimited options for customization. The interactive website tool, 'Build Your Own BlueStar', allows consumers to customize a new BlueStar® appliance like its iconic ranges and new built-in refrigeration line. For information, visit http://www.bluestarcooking.com.