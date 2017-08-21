MaintenX International volunteers worked to install new windows at The Daily Bread in Orlando, Florida -- a non-profit kitchen that serves a nourishing meal to the hungry.

MaintenX International has installed three new windows as part of its charitabile contributions to the Restaurant Facility Manager Association’s (RFMA) annual community project, known as “RFMA Gives.” MaintenX installed the windows at The Daily Bread in Orlando, Florida – a non-profit kitchen that serves a nourishing meal to anyone who is hungry for free, no questions asked.

MaintenX has been supporting this community project since last summer, when MaintenX team members joined dozens of other volunteers to help with cleaning, painting, landscaping, and remodeling of The Daily Bread facility.

“MaintenX International is always looking for ways to get involved in our community,” said Russell Leffers, the project service manager and safety coordinator for MaintenX. “RFMA Gives unites the entire restaurant facility management community and demonstrates what is possible when we all work together. By contributing our professional knowledge to the project, we get to help the community by doing what we do best.”

For the past seven years, RFMA Gives has selected a charitable shelter or kitchen that is in need of significant repairs or remodeling. RFMA asks its member companies to donate their talents or resources to help restore the facility – making a significant difference in the charitable organization’s ability to serve its local community. The organization has recently named the location of their RFMA Gives 2018 project: The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

“RFMA Gives offers our industry an opportunity to showcase our passion for philanthropy and lend a helping hand,” said Bill Schaphorst, Vice President of Business Development for MaintenX. “The RFMA organization continues to pick incredible projects for renovation that allow us to further some amazing causes in our communities. We look forward to continuing our support of this program.”

This is the third RFMA Gives project that MaintenX has participated in. The company has sent teams of volunteers all over the United States to further this cause.

