Lucas Group announced the recent hire of Danielle Edwards as Marketing Project Manager. Edwards will be the day-to-day lead for the executive recruiting firm’s video marketing program, overseeing strategic development, creative direction and technical production.

“Video is the language we communicate in today,” says Chief Marketing Officer Scott Smith. “Its influence has rapidly expanded beyond entertainment and B2C mass-marketing to directly impact how professionals gather information, make decisions, operate their businesses and advance their careers. At Lucas Group, we strive to create compelling video content that showcases the diverse backgrounds, experiences and unique perspectives our recruiters bring to every professional relationship.”

In her new role at Lucas Group, Edwards will draw on her background in advertising and creative development – including copywriting, graphic design, stop motion animation, storyboarding, video production, and web design – to produce a variety of video content.

“Video connects with people and helps humanize business interactions,” says Edwards. “It allows us to share who we are – as individuals and as a company – which in turn, opens the door to meaningful customer conversations.”

“There’s a stereotype that recruiters only focus on closing the deal. That’s exactly opposite from what we do at Lucas Group,” says Smith. “Here, our recruiters focus on building relationships, not completing transactions. Danielle is an innovative marketer and creative storyteller who understands the power of video for building personal connections, and we’re excited to welcome her to our team.”

Videos will be available on social media, Lucas Group’s YouTube channel and YourCareerIntel, Lucas Group’s online hub for career advice.

Edwards holds a BA in Journalism Advertising from the University of Georgia.

Lucas Group specializes in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Manufacturing, Military Transition and Sales & Marketing recruitment. Taking pride in the professional growth and career advancement of its associates, Lucas Group provides clear career path trajectories together with the industry’s most sophisticated onboarding and ongoing educational programming.

