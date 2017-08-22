AIM’s Mehran Maalekian to Present at SMTA International 2017

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that Dr. Mehran Maalekian, Research & Development Manager, will present the white paper “New Pb-Free Solder Alloy for Demanding Applications” at SMTA International 2017, scheduled to take place on September 17th – September 20th, 2017 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. AIM will be located in booth 408.

Dr. Maalekian’s paper explores industry need for solder alloys that can perform in harsh service conditions and examines potential solutions. Applications such as high performance LED lighting and automotive applications require solder alloys to operate at high temperatures where commonly used SAC305 may be prone to failure. The challenges potential new high-reliability alloys present are associated with processing and manufacturability difficulties. This study’s focus is a new Sn-Ag-Cu-Bi-X solder alloy (X represents micro alloying dopants) with favorable processing capabilities and significant improvements in reliability. The study demonstrates how the new multi-component solder alloy, which provides improved thermo-mechanical performance, can be an ideal solder material for severe operating environment applications.

Additionally, AIM will highlight its full line of advanced solder materials, including its newly developed high reliability alloys, REL61™ and REL22™, its solder paste, liquid flux and solder alloys. REL61 addresses the most challenging issues with today’s common lead-free alloys, specifically soldering performance, cost, durability and tin whiskers. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at SMTAI 2017 for more information.

Dr. Maalekian is experienced in materials engineering with a focus on physical metallurgy, soldering, modelling in materials engineering, metal forming and thermo-mechanical processes. Dr. Maalekian has received numerous recognitions including the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Award, the International Henry Granjon Prize (IIW), and IWS-Sossenheimer Award. He has been awarded the honor of Speaker of Distinction by the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA). Dr. Maalekian has published many scientific and technical papers, serves as a reviewer of several scientific journals, and is on the editorial board of “Science and Technology of Welding and Joining.”

