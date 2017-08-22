Linux Academy tops Inc. 5000 education list. We are passionate about helping people learn and grow, and that commitment to our students has been the key to our success.

Linux Academy, the leading online Linux and cloud training platform and community, today announced that it was ranked #1 on the list of education companies on the 2017 Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year growth of 4,654 percent, Linux Academy lands in the top 100 of the overall list at #78, at #5 on the list of Texas companies, and #4 on the list of Dallas companies. This marks Linux Academy’s first appearance on the Inc. 5000.

“Linux Academy was founded on the belief that high-quality, skills-based technology training should be available to anyone at an affordable price,” said Anthony James, Founder and CEO, Linux Academy. “The only available training used to cost thousands of dollars, but we wanted to make it accessible to everyone. We are passionate about helping people learn and grow, and that commitment to our students has been the key to our success. It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many other companies that are making a difference in the lives of their customers.”

More than 100,000 aspiring and expert engineers have developed new skills through Linux Academy with thousands more signing up every day. Many of the world’s finest technology companies and institutions also train at Linux Academy, including Rackspace, the Associated Press, MailChimp, the University of Alabama, the University of Arizona, Clemson University, and many more. Linux Academy is also proactively working to close the cloud skills gap across the technology industry through Cloud Assessments, a new platform that uses AI to build a custom learning path based on a person's current skill set with cloud technologies.

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other household names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Linux Academy

Linux Academy offers the only cloud computing education platform that tests students in live server environments. Through self-paced courses, hands-on labs, six cloud servers, personal access to expert instructors, and an ever-growing learning library, Linux Academy caters to a range of skill levels from beginner to expert. Courses are geared toward Linux, AWS, Google Cloud Platforms, OpenStack, DevOps, Azure, Big Data, and Containers. Linux Academy provides more value per dollar than any other IT training program. To enroll or to explore tools and group rates, visit: http://www.linuxacademy.com.