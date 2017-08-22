Tristar is proud to announce its call to any person out there with a good idea or prototype for an amazing invention.

Product development company Tristar Products, Inc. accepts invention ideas from both loyal customers and the general public.

Tristar, Inc., maker of the customer review favorite Power Pressure Cooker XL, turns ordinary, every day ideas into branded products sold nationally and internationally on TV, via social media, and in retail stores. The DR TV invention company attracts inventors of all experience levels seeking idea help. Tristar helps transform these ideas from concept to creation.

“We would love to hear from anyone seeking help with an idea or invention. With over 25 years of success dominating the direct response industry, full marketing department and state of the art, 65,000 square-foot studio, we have the brainpower and expertise to turn any product invention into a category leader,” says Keith Mirchandani, President and CEO of Tristar Products, Inc. “One of our best-selling, five-star started as an ingenious idea for a wire-free bra that provides comfort to women of all sizes. Soon after its launch, The Genie Bra became the number one selling seamless bra.”

Everyday people have worked with Tristar to develop ideas and prototypes. Some of Tristar’s success stories include the Ab Roller, Flex-Able Hose, and the Perfecter. Ab Roller inventor Don Brown created his first prototype with a bent paper clip. Not long after he partnered with Tristar, the Ab Roller became the number one fitness product in the world. Local Pennsylvania salon owner and stylist Maria McCool designed a unique styling tool for her clients that creates volume, curl, or straightens easily in a short amount of time. With Tristar’s help, she developed world-wide international sensation Perfecter Fusion Styler. Gary Ragner hated rolling up his garden hose so he designed one that retracts by itself. He partnered with Tristar and together they created a completely new category on television and in retail home and garden departments: the Flex-Able Hose.

“Tristar is proud to announce its call to any person out there with a good idea or prototype for an amazing invention,” says Norah Alberto, Director of Global Brand Communications. “Here at Tristar, our mission is always to bring the highest quality, most innovative products directly to consumers at the greatest value.”

Many of Tristar’s products are created based on customer reviews offering new ideas for Tristar’s already best-selling inventions. The 6 and 8 qt Power Pressure Cooker line now includes a 10 qt family size version after Tristar responded to consumer requests for a jumbo size. The newly released Copper Chef XL Pan is also a result of customer requests for a family size version of the best-selling Copper Chef non-stick Pan.

About Tristar Products

http://www.tristarproductsinc.com

https://www.tristarproductsinc.com/submit-idea

Tristar Products, Inc. is industry recognized as the premiere direct response market leader & product idea company worldwide. It has exceeded over one billion dollars in retail sales. Tristar Products, Inc. is an Inc. 5000 company.