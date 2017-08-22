Momenta Partners expands Silicon Valley Leadership, Names Danny Yu as Partner “Joining Momenta Partners provides me a great opportunity to address the burgeoning need for high value-add services for the Industrial Internet of Things across essential vertical markets,” said Danny Yu.

Momenta Partners, a global advisory, executive search, M&A and ventures firm focused on driving growth in Connected Industry companies, announced that Danny Yu, former CEO of Daintree Networks, has been named Partner – Silicon Valley and Western US.

Danny Yu brings deep Connected Industry experience as a pioneering entrepreneur, global corporate executive, and senior venture capitalist with 25 years of experience in business creation, revenue growth, and shareholder value creation. Most recently, Danny was President and CEO of Daintree Networks (now GE), a Connected Industry leader in smart building control, sensing, and enterprise IoT application software. Earlier, he was a Vice President of strategic marketing, business development, and sales at Philips Lumileds, Managing Director at VantagePoint Venture Partners, and Partner at DynaFund Ventures. Danny is passionate about creating high-value solutions and building businesses that achieve mass scale.

Ken Forster, Managing Director from Momenta Partners, states: “Momenta Partners are deep practitioners in the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), using our industry insights to help our clients secure key leadership, buy and sell strategic assets and make sustaining investments in the Connected Industry. Danny Yu has been at the forefront of the IoT and brings deep bench-strength across all our practice areas.”

Danny will lead Momenta’s expansion in Silicon Valley and the Western US, with an initial focus on our industry-leading Executive Search.

“Joining Momenta Partners provides me a great opportunity to address the burgeoning need for high value-add services for the Industrial Internet of Things across essential vertical markets,” said Danny Yu. “I am pleased to be part of the team of deep practitioners and seasoned advisors delivering this breadth of capability to clients and the broader industry”.

"Momenta Partners Executive Search practice has experienced year-over-year growth and we are thrilled to have Danny join us at this exciting time," adds Jonathan Moulton, Managing Partner, Executive Search. "Our clients include some of Silicon Valley’s most innovative start-ups to Fortune 1000's and Danny's track record and deep domain experience will add significant value, helping them increase their competitive positioning through exceptional Connected Industry and IoT leadership".

About Momenta Partners

Momenta Partners are Connected Industry Growth Partners, providing highly-focused growth services for companies in Telemetry, Industrial Automation, RFID, M2M and IoT. We deploy our industry-leading Strategic Advisory, Executive Search, M&A and Venture Capital practices to accelerate the growth of, and provide optionality for Connected Industry companies. For more information, visit http://www.momenta.partners, join the @MomentaPartners conversation or contact info(at)momenta(dot)partners.