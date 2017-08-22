Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS and the team at Clevens Face and Body Specialists are pleased to announce Renata Khelemsky, MD, is completing a year-long fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery with the Melbourne practice. Over the coming year, Dr. Khelemsky will work under the meticulous direction and mentorship of Dr. Clevens and Amy Ortega, MD.

Originally from New York City, Dr. Khelemsky brings extensive experience and surgical skill to the Clevens Face and Body Specialists team. Graduating Summa Cum Laude from Columbia University, with a degree in Neuroscience and Behavior, Dr. Khelemsky went on to earn her Doctor of Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. After medical school, Dr. Khelemsky finished her residency in Maxillofacial Surgery at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City. She also completed a competitive internship in the Department of General Surgery.

Dr. Khelemsky has continued to enhance her clinical education through several externships and an observership in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Hedgewood Surgical Center in New Orleans. She presented on facial cosmetic evaluation and rhinoplasty for the Department of Plastic Surgery at Jacobi Medical Center. Most recently, Dr. Khelemsky presented to leaders of the AO Foundation about her research with TouchSurgery, a virtual mobile app that aims to share and foster safe surgical techniques with physicians around the world. Dr. Khelemsky’s work also has been published in a variety of medical journals. Her professional affiliations include membership in the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

Founder of Clevens Face and Body Specialists, Dr. Ross Clevens is an award-winning double board certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. Trained at Yale, Harvard and the University of Michigan, Dr. Clevens has been practicing in Central Florida for the past 20 years.

Dr. Khelemsky is currently available to see patients for cosmetic and reconstruction facial plastic surgery procedures at the Melbourne and Merritt Island locations. For more information, or to schedule your confidential consultation, call 321.727.3223 to speak with a patient care coordinator or visit http://www.drclevens.com.