“The Parrish project represents the future of efficiency-as-a-service since it includes both energy and water efficiency,” said Bob Hinkle, President and CEO of Metrus Energy, Inc.

Metrus Energy has announced an Efficiency Services Agreement (ESA) with Parrish Medical Center and its affiliated Health and Wellness Center, located in Titusville, Florida.

The project, Metrus’ first in the Sunshine State, propels “efficiency-as-a-service” to the next level by incorporating water efficiency measures for the first time. With over 17 efficiency measures -- including savings in electricity, natural gas and water -- the Parrish project demonstrates the scope and versatility of Metrus’ ESA.

The project will save Parrish Medical Center approximately $830,000 annually, including 3.7 million kilogallons of annual water savings – equal to 5,639 Olympic-sized pools. It will also save 8.9 million kWh/year of electricity and 257,000 therms/year of natural gas. Combined, these reductions will equal 8,466 tons of CO₂/year, which is comparable to taking 1,622 cars off the road annually.

“The Parrish project represents the future of efficiency-as-a-service since it includes both energy and water efficiency,” said Bob Hinkle, President and CEO of Metrus Energy, Inc. “This project allows Parrish to proactively upgrade its facilities, lower its operating costs and enhance the sustainability of its operations.”

”This project enables us to upgrade our hospital with realized energy and water savings and no capital outlay,” said Parrish Medical Center Vice President of Operations Jeremy Bradford. “With Metrus’s ESA, we are able to save energy, water and money, which will create healthier buildings, a better working environment for hospital employees and a more comfortable environment for our patients.”

Metrus is working with Sodexo USA, a subsidiary of Sodexo S.A. which will construct the project and provide ongoing services to the hospital. “Parrish Medical Center has been a longstanding customer of Sodexo,” said Anthony Marten, Senior Vice President for Specialty & Prestige, Facilities Solutions & Construction. “We are happy to expand our work with Parrish through this efficiency-as-service retrofit. These building upgrades will enhance patient experience and support Parrish’s mission of providing optimal patient care.”

New Resource Bank, based in San Francisco, is Metrus’ lending partner. Chief Credit Officer Bill Peterson explained how working with Metrus fulfills their values-aligned approach to banking: “As a bank focused on using money for good, we appreciate the opportunity to work on projects that benefit both the community and the environment. This project aligns perfectly with our mission by reducing Parrish’s energy and water consumption, strengthening their position as an enduring resource for the local community.”

About Metrus Energy

Metrus Energy, Inc. provides capital, project development and asset management services for energy and water efficiency projects at large commercial, industrial and institutional facilities. The San Francisco-based company offers comprehensive project financing solutions, including its innovative Efficiency Services Agreement (ESA), whereby customer repayment is based on a cost per avoided unit of realized energy savings. For more information, visit http://www.metrusenergy.com or follow Metrus on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center (PMC), a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner, is located at 951 N. Washington Ave., Titusville, Florida. The 210-bed, not-for-profit acute care public medical center has been serving Brevard County for nearly 60 years. PMC is nationally recognized as One of America’s finest healing environments®. PMC has earned top rankings on The SafeCare Group’s Top 100 SafeCare Hospitals® since 2015. The Joint Commission consistently names PMC as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures, recognizing PMC for “exemplary performance in using evidence-based clinical processes that are shown to improve care.” The hospital has earned straight “A” safety grades since 2012) from the Leapfrog Group, an independent, national not-for-profit organization founded more than a decade ago by the nation’s leading employers and private healthcare experts. In 2014, Consumer Reports recognized PMC as Florida’s safest hospital. PMC, as compared to other U.S. hospitals, maintains top-tier national rankings for clinical outcomes, safety and patients’ experiences. For more information, visit http://www.parrishmed.com.