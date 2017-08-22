NELSON "Our recent move actively demonstrates our dedication to increasing our architectural design services on both a local and national level," said John "Ozzie" Nelson Jr

After a string of recent national moves, NELSON, a global architecture and design firm, announced it will merge operations with WK design group, located in San Francisco, CA. Effective August 1st, the addition increases NELSON’s focus on large-scale, core and shell architecture, and further expand its presence into the Bay Area.

“Our recent move actively demonstrates our dedication to increasing our architectural design services on both a local and national level,” said John “Ozzie” Nelson Jr, Chairman and CEO of NELSON, when describing the deal with WK design group. “San Francisco has been a key market on our radar for quite some time, and we believe that in combining our existing interior and exterior capabilities with those of WK, we will offer new possibilities and reach to our clients.”

Led by Gary Weske and Joel Karr, WK design group specializes in architecture, interior design, building design, core and shell architecture, and construction administration. As a passionate group focused on company culture, the firm offers a boutique approach to architecture and design – an important factor to NELSON as growth ensues. WK design group’s specialties include commercial and corporate design, hospitality and retail, multi-family, campus master planning, and single-family design. They have completed well-known projects in the Bay Area including Equity Residential Trust, Essex Property Trust, Allianz, and Harvest Properties.

“We look forward to accessing larger opportunities with NELSON that expand our reach in and beyond the immediate Bay Area,” said Joel Karr, Principal of WK design group. “We look forward to combining our strengths to work with current and future clients while leveraging our collective network,” added Principal, Gary Weske.

As the third location added in the Bay Area in just under a year, WK design group will provide NELSON with access to a new network of clients including those in the hospitality and retail industries, while also offering a combination of both high scale and niche services.

For more information about NELSON, visit http://www.NELSONonline.com.

For more information about WK design group, visit http://www.wkdesigngroup.com.

About NELSON

NELSON is part of a global architecture, design, engineering, and consulting services organization with over 700 Teammates in over 20 locations around the world and strong experience in a broad range of industries. NELSON is ranked in the top 10 of Interior Design Magazine’s “100 Design Giants” list. NELSON is also ranked in the top 3 firms specializing in workplace interior design1* and in the top 20 for office architecture and design**. For more information, visit http://www.NELSONonline.com.

*Interior Design Magazine #3 Office Sector, #9 Overall;

**Building Design + Construction #6 Office Sector, #17 Overall

About WK design group

WK design group describes themselves as a firm that delivers experienced, creative, thoughtful, and insightful solutions that “skip the archibabble.” They “get it” in terms of transaction driven as well as high design project needs. The firm combines two award-winning predecessors to provide interior design and core and shell architecture services. Led by longtime San Francisco Bay Area residents, Gary Weske and Joel Karr, WK design group offers skills, smarts, and people to give clients what they need. They take pride in their longstanding relationships with multiple constituents – and they have fun together with clients, in doing what they do.