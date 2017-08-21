Audio-Technica ATH-SR6BT Wireless Headphones Audio-Technica's ATH-SR6BT and ATH-DSR7BT headphones deliver superior sound quality via Bluetooth wireless technology.

Looking for the perfect music-related gift for students going back to school, or for holiday gift giving? Look no further than Audio-Technica’s ATH-SR6BT Wireless Over-Ear High-Resolution Headphones and ATH-DSR7BT Wireless Headphones with Pure Digital Drive technology both of which deliver superior sound quality via Bluetooth® wireless technology and are currently available at select Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com.

The ATH-SR6BT combines outstanding audio quality from any music source with the convenience of cable-free operation and a compact foldable design. The ATH-DSR7BT is one of the first Bluetooth headphones to employ Audio-Technica’s exclusive Pure Digital Drive system, which keeps the audio signal completely digital from source to driver to offer never before-available wireless headphone sound quality. Both models are ideal for use with smartphones, portable music players, tablets, laptops and other Bluetooth wireless devices.

Available exclusively at Best Buy and on BestBuy.com, the ATH-SR6BT (US$199.00) employs aptX® sound-improvement technology, specifically created to yield improved audio performance over a Bluetooth transmission. Connecting to the ATH-SR6BT is simple thanks to its NFC (Near Field Communication) functionality. Just touch any NFC-compatible device to the “N” logo on the headphones and the device and headphones are automatically paired and connected.

The ATH-SR6BT includes a built-in mic and controller for answering calls and controlling volume and music playback and its high-fidelity condenser mic provides clear, intelligible audio quality during phone calls. The headphones’ large-diameter drivers and wide-range 5 Hz – 40,000 Hz frequency response deliver clear, immersive sound. The ATH-SR6BT supports aptX and AAC wireless codecs (as well as the SBC format). The ATH-SR6BT can also be used as a wired headphone and offers Hi-Res Audio performance when used with its detachable 3.9-foot cable. The ATH-SR6BT also comes with a USB charging cable and a carrying pouch and its built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 30 hours of convenient wireless operation.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-DSR7BT over-ear headphones incorporate the new Pure Digital Drive system, a groundbreaking technology that uses the proprietary Dnote® chipset instead of the typical D/A converter and amplifier, which require the audio signal to go through multiple processing steps that can introduce distortion. With the ATH-DSR7BT’s Pure Digital Drive system, the audio signal is kept entirely in the digital domain from the source right through to the driver, resulting in purer, more accurate musical reproduction with exceptional fidelity, resolution, imaging and dynamic impact.

The ATH-DSR7BT (US$299.00) employs a 45 mm True Motion Driver with a lightweight voice coil and a specially designed diaphragm to improve the driver’s transient response. A pair of acoustic resistors controls the airflow around the diaphragm to ensure a natural, balanced sound, and a layered aluminum housing reduces unwanted vibration and controls internal airflow for maximum audio clarity.

The ATH-DSR7BT supports aptX HD, and other codecs at up to 24-bit/96kHz (up to 24-bit/48kHz signals in Bluetooth mode). It features NFC functionality and a built-in mic and controller for answering calls and controlling volume and music playback. The ATH-DSR7BT is able to deliver Hi-Res Audio compliant playback from audio sources when connected via its included USB cable. Like the ATH-SR6BT, the ATH-DSR7BT features a rechargeable battery and soft formfitting foam earpads and a padded headband for total long-wearing comfort.

