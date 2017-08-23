Inc. 5000 One of our corporate values is "ownership" and that sense of ownership makes a real difference in our pace of growth.

Inc. magazine ranked iTEDIUM No. 2377 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small- and mid-sized businesses.

“Once again, we are honored to be counted among such great organizations. This would not have happened if not for the hard work of our team and the confidence of our customers,” commented Robert Meyers, President and CEO.

Added Meyers, “This confirms that our corporate values of respect, integrity, service, excellence, ownership and fun have fostered an environment of creativity and growth.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT iTEDIUM®

iTEDIUM is the leading innovator in web-based employee benefits administration; integrating proven technology-driven processes and programs into the work streams of the organizations we serve service since 2001. Our clients represent a wide range of companies and organizations, from small employers to large public entities and third-party administrators. Regardless of an organization’s size, iTEDIUM has a benefit-administration solution to meet their needs:



COBRAGuard® - “The Most Affordable, Efficient and Comprehensive Solution for

COBRA Administration”



EESe – “A Benefit Eligibility and Enrollment System that Works”

Harmoney – “Correcting Mistakes Before They Strike Your Bottom Line”

Emeritus – “Built to Help Those Who Helped Build the Future"

Our goal is to help employers save time and money and improve service while minimizing risk and liability. We currently service more than 3,000 accounts located in all 50 states.

iTEDIUM’s corporate headquarters is based in Overland Park, KS with a sales and marketing center in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit http://www.iTEDIUM.com.