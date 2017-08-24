"With so much information noise and busy-ness around, you increasingly need to just cut to the chase and focus your team on the questions you want to address in an organised manner" - Stakimi Creators

Terticus, Inc., a privately held company in New York, has just officially released a new mobile polling app for private groups ‘Stakimi’.

Stakimi has been designed for Group Leaders who want to engage their groups, on either transparent or anonymous basis, in sharing feedback, ideas and opinions via structured polls that come with incentives for the respondents.

Company workshops, industry conferences and events, product team discussions are some examples where Stakimi could help foster greater engagement from the participants in the B2C and B2B contexts.

The process is simple: a group leader sets up a private group (anonymous or transparent), participants join, the leader posts questions, participants respond, the leader and participants view the results as they come in and the leader may engage in quick one-on-one chats with participants. For each response, the participants score points, and the leader can send a reward to those above the minimum point threshold.

Watch the 1-minute intro video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2diA4uaJ8A

The Stakimi app is available for download on the AppStore (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/stakimi/id888799845?mt=8) in the initial off-the-shelf format free of charge.

The creators of Stakimi emphasize the need for simplicity and use of questions and polls as a way to achieve greater focus of everyone involved in a group or team.

"With so much information noise and busy-ness around, you increasingly just need to cut to the chase and focus your team on the questions you want to address in an organised manner", say the creators of Stakimi.

Terticus, Inc. is a private company in New York, the developer of the Stakimi app.

