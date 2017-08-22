Branded Entertainment Network (BEN) announced today that it is a finalist for Best Employer of the Year (Small Agency) in the first annual Digiday WorkLife Awards, presented by Digiday Careers. The Digiday WorkLife Awards showcase the media and marketing world’s best work environments, as well as the values and cultural initiatives that make them unique.

The judging panel is comprised of HR and talent professionals, including Erika Kipreos, global chief HR officer at Droga5; Cameron Cox, managing director of talent and culture at Atlantic Media; Susan Lee, vice president, head of people at Warby Parker; and JoAnn Kienzle, head of HR at Genius.

The Branded Entertainment Network empowers agencies, brands, publishers, and other media producers to capture the attention of audiences worldwide by integrating premium and timely entertainment content into their communications. From the world’s leading product integration platform (BEN), to the global leading agency for rights and music clearances (Greenlight), Branded Entertainment Network helps elevate projects, amplify brands and captivate audiences.

“The finalists for this year's Digiday WorkLife Awards are some of the top places to work because of their strong values and meaningful cultural initiatives,” says Mike Madarasz, marketing director at Digiday Media. “For employers, it's about more than perks and benefits, and these companies get that.”

"It is an enormous honor to be a finalist in the Digiday WorkLife Awards," says Gary Shenk, CEO of BEN. "We strive to make BEN a magical, developmental journey for our employees. We pride ourselves on providing rich training and leadership opportunities, which translate to best-in-class offerings for our brand and marketer clients."

Winners will be announced later this year and honored at the Digiday Awards on November 7, 2017 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

About Branded Entertainment Network (BEN)

About the Digiday Awards:

Digiday Media’s awards programs are the leading media and marketing industry awards, celebrating excellence and achievement in innovation. The Digiday Awards programs celebrate overall excellence and breakthrough achievements in media, marketing, advertising and technology in the U.S. and Europe.