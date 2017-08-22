Catapult Learning, a leading provider of outstanding education solutions that generate demonstrable academic achievement and better life outcomes for students, today announced the appointment of Joseph Driscoll to vice president, corporate controller. In this role, Driscoll will be responsible for general accounting and financial control functions for the company. Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Chris Catalano, Driscoll will also oversee treasury and play a meaningful role in business analytics to support business growth.

“I am excited to have Joe Driscoll joining our company,” said Catalano. “He has a depth of experience in accounting and financial management that will be extremely valuable to the organization. His extensive management experience and team-oriented business approach are wonderful assets that will ensure we are successful as we streamline our internal processes, implement modern financial technologies, and expand Catapult Learning nationwide.”

Driscoll arrives at Catapult Learning with a strong record of business success in the technology and retail services fields. Most recently, he was the vice president and chief accounting officer for Checkpoint Systems, where he managed a $13 million budget and provided executive leadership to more than 200 finance employees across five departments. Driscoll started with the company in 2004 as a manager of external reporting. Before Checkpoint Systems, Driscoll served as the director of financial reporting and systems at Pep Boys.

Driscoll received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University and his master’s in business administration from Widener University. He also earned his master certificate in Six Sigma from Villanova University.

“The education industry is continuing to evolve, and Catapult Learning is experiencing tremendous growth both locally and throughout the country, making this an exciting time to join the company,” said Driscoll. “I’m pleased to take on such a meaningful role at Catapult.”

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, Inc. has dedicated more than four decades to providing outstanding education solutions that generate demonstrable academic achievement and better life outcomes for students, regardless of their learning barriers or other challenges they may face. The company’s team of 5,600 educators works to achieve sustained academic gains and build teacher and leadership capacity through evidence-based programs that include intervention services, special education and alternative education programs, and professional development solutions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning partners with more than 500 school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest school districts in the United States.