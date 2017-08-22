Amazon Web Services (AWS) are simply amazing. Companies should examine the many services that AWS offers and figure out just what they can offload to the cloud. There will likely be at least several areas where AWS can help them dramatically.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new online video training course, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate.

This 23-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Anthony Sequeira provides IT professionals with instruction and guidance in using the AWS Free Tier to get the hands-on practical experience necessary for success in the real world, as well as on the popular AWS certification exam. Sequeira tackles critical topics including deploying, managing, and using scalable, highly available, and fault tolerant systems on AWS, migrating an existing on-premises application to AWS, implementing and controlling the flow of data to and from AWS, and more.

"Amazon Web Services (AWS) are simply amazing," Sequeira said. "Companies should examine the many services that AWS offers and figure out just what they can offload to the cloud. There will likely be at least several areas where AWS can help them dramatically."

Sequeira brings more than 20 years of experience and a variety of IT certifications to his teaching. Sequeira has earned coveted certifications from Cisco, Microsoft, AWS, and Juniper, including the rigorous Cisco CCIE Routing and Switching credential, giving him a unique perspective from which to teach.

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

