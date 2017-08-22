EtQ Recognized in 4 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

EtQ today announced it has been listed in recent July 2017 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports for Discrete Manufacturing and PLM 2017, Procurement and Sourcing Solutions 2017, Consumer Goods 2017 and Life Sciences 2017.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of specific business goals.

EtQ is recognized in the following categories:



Quality Process Management Applications

Incident Management for Procurement

Supplier Quality Management Applications

“EtQ is pleased to have been mentioned in Gartner’s 2017 reports,” stated Glenn McCarty, chief executive officer at EtQ. “We believe we have been recognized as a vendor who creates software solutions that are in demand. Our goal is to provide useful tools to users that create quality, safety and compliance within organizations of all sizes and industries.”

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ’s product lineup includes Traqpath™ for individual compliance users, Verse Solutions™ for small to medium sized businesses and Reliance™ for enterprise organizations. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.