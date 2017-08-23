The ability to view our vessels' paperwork in real time eliminates delays in oversight and reduces errors.-Ronnie Clifford, Port Captain

MarineCFO, Inc. is pleased to announce that Weeks Marine, Inc. headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey has selected its Vessel 365 product to achieve Subchapter M compliance for the 15 tugs in their Marine Services Division.

Jan Andrusky, Towing General Manager for Weeks Marine said, “We are very pleased with the Vessel 365 product. The functionality is exactly what Weeks Marine and the tug and barge industry needs to achieve Subchapter M compliance. Vessel 365 will help us meet regulatory requirements and is an ideal complement to our Towing Safety Management System. As a member in good standing with American Waterways Operators, that’s very important to us.”

Port Captain Ronnie Clifford states, “After trying other products we were surprised how fast and easy Vessel 365 was to install and operate. MarineCFO listened to our needs and provided a direct route to achieve a seamless roll out to our fleet. The product comes with a wide range of documents and we could also add our own to the library. The ability to view our vessels' paperwork in real time eliminates delays in oversight and reduces errors. You can also access the vessel portals remotely from a laptop or tablet, which is a big savings in time.”

“We at MarineCFO are very happy to have Weeks Marine as one of our customers,” said Laura Martin, VP of Client Services.

VISION

To be the technology thought leader in the global Workboat Industry.

MISSION

Through technology thought leadership, provide products and services that empower workboat operators with Vessel Enterprise Resource Planning through sustainable data collection, tasking, and decision making tools.

MarineCFO’s Vessel 365 exceeds all the SubChapter M recordkeeping requirements both as a Towing Vessel Record and as an alternative TSMS recordkeeping solution. Because Vessel 365 stores SubChapter M mandated “objective evidence” our solution helps minimize the towing operators’ exposure to Jones Act litigation. Statutory entries for chronological vessel activities, personnel, safety, fire systems, navigation, assessments, nonconformities, and document management are all included in the Vessel 365 feature set.