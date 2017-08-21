ClearObject, an Internet of Things (IoT) Systems Innovator, announced today Andrea Massimilian, multi-channel marketing manager, is being recognized by TechPoint, the growth accelerator for Indiana’s tech ecosystem, in its third annual Tech 25 Class.

In 2015, TechPoint launched the Tech 25 Awards, a prestigious selection of twenty-five individuals, who are critical and exceptional performers helping to grow our community’s tech and tech-enabled companies, but who — not being the CEO or other C-suite executives — don’t get celebrated publicly as often as they deserve. Tech 25 Award winners represent a wide range of roles within tech companies, such as software developers, financial analysts, marketing directors and product managers. Executives could only nominate one team member per company for the Tech 25 Class of 2017. A total of 58 Indiana technology companies nominated a team member this year.

“We are proud of Andrea and her contributions to Indiana’s vibrant technology community," said Nicole DelMastro, director of marketing for ClearObject. "Since initially arriving at ClearObject as an Orr Fellow, she’s gone above and beyond to create, support and implement meaningful engagement with our customers. Her creative, dynamic and enthusiastic approach to her work on behalf of ClearObject has been an instrumental addition to our growing marketing team."

Winners were selected from three main role categories, reinforcing the core roles that building product and building revenue play: product development, sales/marketing, and “other.” In addition to being star performers at their companies, winners are committed team players who build others up through mentoring, volunteering and positive example and are committed to contributing to the broader community.

“Indy’s tech ecosystem has become one of the fastest growing in the country, with many companies making major jobs announcements in the past year,” said Mike Langellier, president and CEO, TechPoint. “Making that growth and those resulting announcements possible are lots of people doing remarkable work inside those companies and remarkable work outside in our community, yet they rarely get the spotlight. TechPoint, in representing, celebrating, and accelerating the growth of Indiana’s tech ecosystem, is proud to shine the spotlight on 25 of those exceptional individuals this year.”

The Tech 25 Class of 2017 will be showcased and celebrated during a special invite-only luncheon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 7, 2017. This unique event will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Indy Women in Tech LPGA Championship.

About ClearObject

ClearObject is an IoT Systems Innovator helping the world’s best companies connect their bold ideas to the Internet of Things. We bring our years of experience, our team of experts and our coalition of leading partners together to make your IoT solutions a reality.

About TechPoint

TechPoint is the nonprofit, industry-led growth accelerator for Indiana’s tech ecosystem. The team is focused on attracting talent, accelerating scale-up companies, activating the community, and amplifying stories of success. For more information, please visit http://www.techpoint.org.