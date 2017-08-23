EtQ today announced that it was recognized as a leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS Software 2017 report. The report provides a list of specific products supported by their buyers and the market. The companies chosen are based upon transparent inclusion, an analysis of the buyer’s perspective and a reliance on professional integrity.

Companies chosen are then scored on their performance based on market success and breadth of functionality. This year, 20 software suppliers were included in the study and scored on 173 functionality/feature metrics and 78 supplier properties.

EtQ was chosen based on its strengths in core platform capabilities including high configurability, EHSQ process support such as auditing and document management, and management of change functionality. EtQ also received the highest quality score. As stated in the report, “Only three EHS software vendors received scores greater than 2.0/3.0 for quality management, and EtQ was the highest scoring at 2.9/3.0.”

“EtQ is happy to have been identified as a leader in the 2017 Verdantix Green Quadrant,” stated EtQ’s Chief Executive Officer, Glenn McCarty. “EtQ provides a single solution for organizations that need both EHS and quality management solutions. Our integrated solution ensures that we can accommodate organizations of any background. We are committed to growing and expanding our solution offerings to continue to meet the needs of various markets.”

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm with a focus on energy, environment, health, safety and sustainability markets. Through our qualitative and quantitative research we provide authoritative data, analysis and advice to help our clients achieve their business goals.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ’s product lineup includes Traqpath™ for individual compliance users, Verse Solutions™ for small to medium sized businesses and Reliance™ for enterprise organizations. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.