VEXXHOST Launches New Managed Container Services Featuring Kubernetes

VEXXHOST, a Canadian cloud computing provider, has announced today the launch of its container service which is used to manage container clusters. The solution is now fully available to users as a complimentary service offered on VEXXHOST’s public, private, and hybrid cloud. The container service is compatible with multiple container platforms.

The cloud infrastructure provider announced that the first platform available to its users on the container service is Kubernetes. Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration created by Google and is now part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The service automates deployment, scaling and monitoring of containerized applications. VEXXHOST is offering Kubernetes as a service which allows users to benefit from features such as high availability, load balancing, and health monitoring without needing to invest training a technical team to run Kubernetes clusters.

“We are excited to offer a managed Kubernetes solution as we believe it provides tremendous value to any container users,” says CEO and co-founder of VEXXHOST, Mohammed Naser. “The service eliminates the complexity of managing container infrastructure while remaining agnostic of any infrastructure model.”

VEXXHOST offers all the infrastructure solutions needed to run Kubernetes such as compute, networking and storage solutions. These services are available on public, private and hybrid cloud and are based on OpenStack. This allows users to easily deploy Kubernetes on their hosting model of choice, as clusters can be span across private, public or hybrid cloud environments without requiring any change to the code or any back-end configuration changes.

The new container service, which is powered by the OpenStack project Magnum, gives users the freedom to deploy Kubernetes clusters separately or side-by-side with OpenStack. Users can use OpenStack to provision virtual machines and bare metal compute parallel to Kubernetes clusters.

VEXXHOST announced that it will soon be adding multiple other container platforms to its container service to create a fully comprehensive container solution to its users.

