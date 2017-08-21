Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Ian C. Ballon and Susan L. Heller have been included in the Daily Journal’s 2017 list of “Top Intellectual Property Lawyers” in California. Both Ballon and Heller have consistently been named to the list since its inception in 2003. Ballon is co-chair of the firm’s Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. Heller is chair of the firm’s Global Trademark and Brand Management Group and co-chair of the firm’s Global Women’s Initiative.

“Ian and Susan continue to demonstrate their legal prowess in the field of intellectual property,” said Matthew B. Gorson, senior chairman of the firm. “This well-deserved recognition is a testament to their work ethic and their tremendous abilities as attorneys.”

The Daily Journal’s annual list recognizes impactful intellectual property litigators who have made a difference to their clients, their firms, and their profession. Editors at the Daily Journal reviewed hundreds of nominations from law firms, public agencies, nonprofits, and universities, selecting those that handled significant litigation and deals and are on the cutting edge of regulatory work.

Ballon is an internet and intellectual property litigator based in both the firm's Silicon Valley and Los Angeles offices. He represents technology, media, and entertainment companies in complex copyright, DMCA, trademark, and other Lanham Act, DTSA and state law trade secret, patent, and other internet and mobile-related litigation, including the defense of data privacy, security breach, and TCPA class action suits. Ballon has served as lead counsel in numerous lawsuits that raised novel and complex IP issues involving copyright law and the DMCA, software copyrightability, trademark infringement, database protection and screen scraping, cybersquatting, sponsored link and other online advertising, design patents, trade secrets, rights of publicity, fair use, secondary liability, safe harbor and cda immunity, and damage issues.

In addition to his litigation docket, Ballon is the author of West's best-selling five-volume treatise, E-Commerce and Internet Law: Treatise With Forms 2d Edition (Thomson West 2009 & 2017 Annual Supp.), the leading treatise in the field (http://www.ianballon.com/). He also serves as executive director of Stanford University Law School’s Center for E-Commerce. Recognizing his ongoing contribution to the field, Ballon has been the recipient of the State Bar of California Intellectual Property Law Section’s Vanguard Award, named as one of the 50 Game-Changing Attorneys in Variety's Legal Impact Report and listed as both a Northern California and Southern California Super Lawyer. Additionally, Ballon has been named “Lawyer of the Year” in Technology Law for Los Angeles in the 2018 Best Lawyers in America guide.

Heller is known for having one of the preeminent international trademark practices in the country. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world-champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-IPO companies rely on Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel. At the forefront of strategic global management and monetization of big name brands, Heller develops cutting-edge strategies, most notably for "bet-the brand," high stakes trademark portfolios and challenges. She works directly with CEOs and senior executives, in and out of corporate boardrooms. Her practice has spanned over 30 years across virtually every industry and in most jurisdictions throughout the world.

Heller has received numerous prestigious honors and awards from highly regarded organizations and publications, naming her a leading California, U.S., and international trademark attorney. She has served as the sole outside director on the Board of Directors of Intangible Holding Companies for a number of highly visible businesses, where she’s refined her ability to assess and apply business objectives and marketing strategies to her client’s branding challenges. Heller has been singled out by Euromoney, two years in a row, naming her "Best in Trademark” at its Americas Women in Business Law Awards and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as the "Lawyer of the Year" in Trademark Law for Los Angeles. Heller currently serves on the University of California Irvine Business School’s Dean’s Advisory Board.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

With more than 180 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a “National Tier 1” Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law, Trademark and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2017 “Best Law Firms Rankings.”

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.