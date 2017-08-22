220 Marketing What distinguishes 220 Marketing is our focus on helping our customers to generate more quality referrals and more exclusive leads, while at the same time improving their customer retention.

220 Group LLC has released a revitalized website for the Company’s flagship enterprise, 220 Marketing. The new primary website for 220 Marketing highlights key products and services and insight into the 220 Marketing ethos. The Company has over 10 years of experience helping more than 2,500 clients nationwide achieve greater success through the use of the internet.

With more than a decade in the digital marketing space, the 220 Marketing leadership team has built a successful and targeted approach toward key areas that make a difference for service-based businesses. The Company specializes in internet marketing for mortgage, insurance, and real estate businesses. 220 Marketing professionals guide clients in the online and offline space to maximize click conversion, generate leads, grow referrals, and improve customer retention. The 220 Marketing team also specializes in free exclusive lead generation.

“What distinguishes 220 Marketing is our focus on helping our customers to generate more quality referrals and more exclusive leads, while at the same time improving their customer retention,” says CEO and Cofounder Trevor Niarchos. “We guide clients through proven strategies to improve click rates and visibility that translates into quality leads. The new version of 220Marketing.com introduces our all-in-one marketing platform through a beautiful new façade. It better represents the modern digital presence we can provide to our clients.”

Over the past 11 years, the experts at 220 have created a platform that fluidly adapts to the ever-changing landscape of web marketing. The 220 Marketing strategy infuses proven marketing tactics for real estate, insurance, and mortgage clientele, with a tech-forward approach. The Company provides SSL-secured responsive websites, targeted email and automated e-newsletter services, pay-per-click and search engine optimization management, and other services that drive quality leads and customer retention.

“Building together is an integral concept for 220 Marketing,” Niarchos says. “The service professionals that we partner with enjoy improved referrals, customer retention, and better online visibility like never before. We truly understand the value of gaining a new referral partner versus just focusing on the next deal. We want to set our customers up for long-term success.”

About 220 Marketing

220 Marketing is the flagship enterprise of 220 Group LLC. The Company was founded in 2006 to provide marketing products and consulting services to specific industries. The Company goal is to provide clients with all-inclusive, internet-based marketing systems that support all aspects of a successful service-based business. For more information on 220 Marketing, visit 220Marketing.com.