Informa Exhibitions announced the finalists for its sixth annual SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected by the SupplySide editorial team for achievements in innovation and market impact in 27 categories.

"SupplySide West is where science and strategy intersect to drive new product innovation to market," said Heather Granato, vice president, content, Informa Exhibitions. "This year’s awards nominees truly demonstrated innovative thinking in meeting consumers’ demands, and delivered cutting-edge products with strong value propositions."

One winner in each category will be announced at SupplySide West 2017 during the SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards Presentations, set for Sept. 27 and 28 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“With just shy of 400 nominees for this year’s competition, it was challenging to narrow the field to only five products for each category shortlist,” Granato said “These products and companies are driving the market forward with products that deliver on all fronts—efficacy, marketing position, taste and value.”

For 21 years, SupplySide has helped dietary supplement, food, beverage, personal care, cosmetic, animal nutrition and pharmaceutical professionals find information to explore, discover, innovate and market their next best-selling product.

The 2017 SupplySide Editor’s Choice Awards Finalists are:

Allergen-Free: Hilary’s, Millet Medleys; Maika Foods, Plant-based Artisan Crafted Veggie Burgers; RAES Foods Inc., Bee Free Honee Flower Pollen Infused; Slow Foods Kitchen, Raw Coconut Macaroons; TH Foods Inc., Crunchmaster Protein Snack Crackers

Animal Nutrition: Champion Petfoods, ORIJEN Fit & Trim; Fidobiotics and Meowbiotics, Good Guts for Big Mutts and Good Guts for Cats; Open Farm, Dehydrated Dog Treats; Petcurean, GATHER; Uckele Health & Nutrition, CocoSun

Anti-Aging: Bioforce USA, Annemarie Börlind ZZ Sensitive Eye Wrinkle Cream; NOW, Lutein And Zeaxanthin; Omega3 Innovations, Omega Restore; Reserveage Nutrition, Beauty R & R; Vitasome Labs Inc., Glutasome®

Antioxidants: Life Extension, Mediterranean Whole Food Blend; ProlifeStream, ProlifeStream; Seeking Health LLC, Optimal Liposomal Glutathione Tropical; Terry Naturally, Clinical OPC; Vitacost.com, Vitacost ROOT2 MegaNatural®-BP™ Grape Seed Extract

Bars: B.O.S.S Food Co., SMILE; Creation Nation, Protein Bar Mixes; Health Warrior, Pumpkin Seed Bar; Nature’s Path, Superfood Snack Bar; Xyience Protein Bars, Sea Salt Caramel

Brain Health: Anpas Global LLC, Nurture Brain; Dandrea Brothers LLC, Stress Killer; Mynd Kandy, Mynd Kandy; Nordic Naturals, Omega Memory; Union Springs Healthcare, LuciPlex

Breakfast Food: Among Friends Baking Mixes, Patrick’s Protein Pancake Mix; Brekki, Overnight Oats; Freedom Foods, Barley+ Toasted Muesli; Kellogg Company, Bear Naked Custom Made Granola; Native State Foods, Purely Pinole Grab & Go Snack Cups

Children’s Products: American Health, Probiotic Kidstiks™; Ferrara Candy, Northern Lights Kid's Organic Gummy Multi-Vitamins; Natural Vitality, Calm Kids; Serenity Kids, Serenity Kids Baby Food; Snikiddy, Snikiddy Organic Baked Cheese Puffs

Coffee/Tea: CUSA TEA, Mango Green Tea; High Brew Cold Brew Coffee, Creamy Cappuccino plus Protein; Javazen, Brew Bags; matcha LOVE, Cold Brew; ORGANIC INDIA, Prevention Wellness Teas: Immunity

Confectionery: Alter Eco, Organic Dark Mint Truffles; Enjoy Life Foods, Baking Chocolate Snack Packs; Kimmie Candy, ChocoRocks Hot Rocks; Madécasse Chocolate & Vanilla, Honey Crystal 63% Dark Chocolate Bar; Salba Corp., Dark Chocolate Covered Salba Chia

Dairy Alternative Food/Beverage: Frill USA, Plant Based Frozen Dessert; Laird Superfood™, Original Creamer; Loving Earth, Salted Organic Caramel Chocolate; Mooala, Almond Milk & Bananamilk; Up Mountain Switchel, Swizzle

Digestive Supplements: Enzymedica, Purify Fiber Drink+; EuroPharma, BosMed Intestinal Bowel Support; The Nature’s Bounty Co., Dark Chocolate Probiotic; U.S. Doctors’ Clinical, Biotix Plus; XR Nutrition, Enzyme Essentials

Energy: Avitae USA, AvitaeXR; Healthy Directions, Energy Vitalizer; Nutrigold, Full Spectrum B12 Gold; Queen of America, Bee Bad; Tespo, Energy Plus

Functional Food/Beverage: Chobani, S'more S'mores; Dreaming Cow, LUSH; FitPro USA, FitPro Go! Real Milk Protein Shake; Kelvin Slush Co., Organic Frose Frozen Cocktail & Slush Mix 9; La Muse, Tickle Water

Heart Health: Berkeley Life/Lifes2good, Berkeley Life; Go Epic Health Inc., Cholesterade; Healthy Directions, Omega VitaliSEA; Nature's Way Products LLC, Turmerich™ Heart; The Synergy Company, Heart Protector

Joint Health: Global CBD LLC, Pure Relief Ultra Nano; Innov8 Nutraceuticals, Rejuven8 AM; Patient One MediNutritionals, Cartilage Comfort; Redd Remedies, Gouch Liquid; Vida Lifescience, ExoFlex

Multivitamin: Empirical Labs, Liposomal Multivitamin; Nutri-Rich, Prenatal Multi + DHA; Plexus, Xfactor Plus; Ritual, Essential for Women; Vitamin Packs, Vitamin Packs

Personal Care: emerginC Skin Care, Scientific Organics Body Firming Serum; GENIAL DAY INC., Eco Certified Genial Day Sanitary Napkins with Anion Strip; JAFRA, Royal Jelly Scar Balm; Naked Neem, Neem Butter; Nutrition For Healing, MEND Cosmetic

Probiotics: ActivatedYou, Advanced Restorative Probiotic; Good Superfoods LLC, Cocoa Mocha COFFEEBERRY® Superfood Chocolate Bar; Legacy III Partners, Alive & Well Olives; LoveBug Probiotics, Labor of Love; Mountain Meadow Herbs, Herbal Flora Plus

Snacks, Salty: Baruvi Fresh, Hummustir; Garden of Eatin’®, Organic Boldly Season Corn Tortilla Chips; Good Health, Eat Your Vegetables; Our Little Rebellion, Protein Crisps; Snyder's-Lance, Snack Pack – Small Batch Kettle

Snacks, Sweet: Foodstirs Modern Baking, Organic Brooklyn Brownie Mix; Good Zebra, Spirit Animal Crackers; Nourish Snacks, Granola Bites; Otis Spunkmeyer, Chocolate Mini Brownie Bits; Simple Mills, Chocolate Chip Crunchy Cookies

Specialty Curcumin: Gaia Herbs, Cordyceps+ and Reishi+Turmeric; Good Day Chocolate, Turmeric Chocolate Supplement; lalajava D.B.A/California Gold Dust, California Gold Dust; Naked Supplements, Turmeric Curcumin; Oobroo™ Inc., Oobroo Ideal™ Turmeric

Specialty Supplement: Essential Source, Nopavera Plus; Myrtol 300, Myrtol® 300; Radical Blends Inc., C.P.R.; Twinlab Consolidation Corporation, Ocuguard Blutein; Vermont Village Sipping, Vinegar Shots

Sports Food/Beverage: AthElite Nutrition, TRAIN; Bonta, Bonta Hydration; Kayco, Beetology; Limited Labs, Ketone.io; Wholly Wholesome, MetaBall

Sports Supplements: Blue Star Nutraceuticals, Post-Factor™; GHL Pro/ Probread, Amino 20; NOW, Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate; Lactalis Ingredients PRONATIV, Performix Iridium Native Iso Whey+; Propello Life, Vegan Protein

Weight Management: 4Life Research, 4LifeTransform Burn™; Metagenics, UltraFlora Control; Paleo Powder Seasonings, AIP All Purpose Seasoning; Seynani LLC, Seynani's Sugar Blocker; Xyngular, Trimstix

Women’s Health: EuroPharma, Fibroxia; Nourish + Bloom, Nourish + Bloom Multi Plus; Rainbow Light, Prenatal Multivitamin plus Immune Support; SmartyPants Vitamins, SmartyPants Teen Girl! Complete; UpSpring Ltd., UpSpring Prenatal+ Gummy and Softgel

About SupplySide West: Hosted by Informa Exhibitions, this annual tradeshow and educational forum is the finished product manufacturer’s gathering place for top performers, trends, scientific advances and networking. SupplySide West is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The 2017 show will be held Sept. 25 to 29 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. For more information, visit http://www.supplysideshow.com.