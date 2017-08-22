Pat Darling and Dori Salisbury We are excited about the recent acquisition of Ctuit Software. As we bring these two great companies together, we will remain focused on the two most critical threads of our combined organization; our culture and our customers.

Compeat, the leading provider of integrated restaurant accounting, back office and workforce management software, has announced the promotion of Pat Darling to Chief People Officer, and the appointment of Dori Salisbury as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Both will be reporting to Jeffrey Stone, CEO of Compeat.

“We are excited about the recent acquisition of Ctuit Software,” states Jeffrey. “As we bring these two great companies together, we will remain focused on the two most critical threads of our combined organization; our culture and our customers.”

To keep the people at the forefront, Pat Darling has been named Chief People Officer. In this newly-created role, Pat will shape a unified culture that honors and harnesses the very best attributes and practices of both companies. Her responsibilities will include defining a go-forward organizational culture, employee development, recruiting top talent, integration planning to ensure a successful transition across all functions, and Human Resources management.

“To bring demonstrated experience, knowledge and – most importantly – passionate enthusiasm for people, we couldn’t imagine a better qualified leader than Pat Darling, who has served as Ctuit’s VP of Operations for 11 years,” says Jeffrey. “She has been instrumental to the growth of Ctuit, and widely admired by colleagues who view her as a culture ambassador.”

With more than 30 years’ experience in operations, customer service, and restaurant management, Pat joined Ctuit in 2006 to lead the Client Services Department. Pat steadily advanced up the ranks throughout her tenure, until achieving the position she holds today. Pat’s contribution was recognized by the industry when she was honored with the 2017 Hospitality Technology Top Women in Food Service Technology Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“I am proud that I get to pass my passion on to others by leading a continuously growing team that provides unparalleled customer service,” states Pat. “Technology is great, but there is no substitute for the human touch.”

Compeat has also hired 25-year client relations veteran, Dori Salisbury as Senior Vice President, Customer Success. Dori’s main responsibilities will be to manage customer service, implementation, training, vendor interfaces, and account management teams. Previously, Dori served as an executive in client relationship management with Newgistics.

“Dori is uniquely positioned to drive customer satisfaction through this period of growth,” says Jeffrey. “Not only is she a highly-experienced client relationship executive whose accomplishments reflect success in all aspects of leadership, she has also owned and operated both a franchise and a catering business, which makes her intimately familiar with the challenges restaurateurs face.”

“Being a restauranteur myself, I understand that every penny counts in the restaurant business. It requires a significant amount of scrutiny from a business process prospective, especially when it comes to inventory management, accounting and labor management,” states Dori. “I am looking forward to working with the Compeat and Ctuit teams and their customers to ensure we deliver the utmost customer service as we grow our portfolio to better serve our users.”

About Compeat and Ctuit:

Compeat and Ctuit have combined to offer the most comprehensive and innovative all-in-one restaurant management software available for the restaurant industry. With over 34 years of industry experience, we are the largest provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligences solutions designed to improve profitability of restaurant operators nationwide. Our product portfolio includes Hire, Labor Management and Compliance, Schedule, Payroll, Accounting, Inventory, Recipes, Prep and Ordering, Logbook, Event Management, Intelligence, Manager and Employee Mobile Apps and third party integrations including over 70 Point of Sale partners. For more information, visit http://www.compeat.com and http://www.ctuit.com.