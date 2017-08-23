Coverall® Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Charlie brings a dynamic set of capabilities that will help lead Coverall in achieving our financial and business goals.

Coverall North America, one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry, has appointed Charlie Daniel as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Daniel has deep operations and financial knowledge of service-oriented franchising and most recently served as the vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis at ServiceMaster.

“Charlie brings a dynamic set of capabilities that will help lead Coverall in achieving our financial and business goals,” said Rick Ascolese, CEO of Coverall. “He has a proven track record of driving growth, productivity and process improvement agendas, as well as leading corporate risk management initiatives, and being a strategic business partner.”

As CFO, Daniel will hit the ground running with a focus on driving efficiencies in EBITDA growth, forecasting and planning.

“I’m happy to be joining one of the fastest growing franchise companies in the country,” said Daniel. “It is clear to me that Coverall has an incredible brand, a committed team and industry-leading innovation. I look forward to helping Coverall excel and supporting our more than 8,000 independent business owners achieve success.”

Prior to his time at ServiceMaster, Daniel played a pivotal role in CFO and financial leadership positions at Franchise Service Group and TruGreen Landcare. A proud Arkansas alumni, Daniel is a diehard Razorbacks fan who enjoys the arts, flying planes, running, cycling and skiing.

About Coverall North America, Inc.

Since its inception in 1985, Coverall North America, Inc. has grown into a leading franchised brand, licensing thousands of entrepreneurs to operate independent commercial cleaning businesses using the Coverall® brand and system. In 2008, Coverall launched its proprietary Health-Based Cleaning System® Program and in 2014, introduced the Coverall Core 4® Process, demonstrating its dedication to continuous innovation and leadership on behalf of its franchisees. Coverall’s unique system combines advanced cleaning technologies and tools, hospital-grade disinfectants, professional training programs, business support services, and a passion for healthy cleaning. System-wide, more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses provide Coverall® Program services across 90 markets to over 50,000 customers. For more information, visit http://www.coverall.com.