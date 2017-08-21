Pentegra Launches Companion Animal Initiative for Retirees

Pentegra Retirement Services CEO John Pinto with his rescued dogs “We know the many health benefits for anyone with a cat or dog, but think about how much more time a retiree can give an animal in need of a home, and how important that relationship can be to someone who has more time on their hands."

This month Pentegra announced the launch of Pentegra Retirement Pawsibilities, a new program designed to help pair retirees with shelter pets in need of a home. By promoting and educating retirees about the benefits of animal companionship, Pentegra hopes to add an active, healthy component to their clients' retirement years.

Extensive studies show the many benefits of adopting a dog or cat. Pets provide structure and routine to the day; can help reduce stress; and can increase social interaction and physical activity, supporting a healthier and happier lifestyle. Adopted animals also reap great rewards in the relationship. Retirees no longer go to an office every day and therefore may have more time to focus their attention and affection on their pet than someone who is still working full time.

According to John Pinto, CEO of Pentegra, “We know the many health benefits for anyone with a cat or dog, but think about how much more time a retiree can give an animal in need of a home, and how important that relationship can be – physically, emotionally and socially – to someone who has more time on their hands. It is a win-win and we want to educate our clients on how life changing this can be. Pentegra is committed to our clients’ retirement success, and this program adds a whole new dimension to how we support them.”

Pentegra Retirement Pawsibilities provides a list of resources including the benefits of adopting a shelter animal, and a list of shelters and the best searchable adoption websites. The program also offers personal guidance from an animal adoption expert at Pentegra who can assist in making the perfect match. Learn more at http://www.pentegra.com/news/pentegrapaws

In addition, to get retirees and their new pet on the right track, Pentegra is offering clients a $50 gift card to Chewy.com, to those who submit their adoption papers and a photo with their new family member to Pentegra at http://www.pentegra.com/news/pentegrapaws

About Pentegra

