Navigating Cancer and Northwest Oncology & Hematology (NWOH) are excited to announce their new partnership to implement Navigating Cancer’s technology platform.

NWOH is one of Illinois’ most respected and experienced cancer centers and has been serving patients with malignant diseases and blood disorders since 1978. Their physicians, nurses and staff are dedicated to providing coordinated, individualized care to patients. The practice also recently became one of the first pilot sites in the country to earn NCQA Oncology Medical Home Recognition and is participating in the Oncology Care Model. Positioned at the forefront of value-based cancer care, they recognized the need for a technology platform to maximize efficiency, improve performance and give patients an even better experience.

In addition to giving patients access to online tools like personalized education, registration and distress and depression screening, Navigating Cancer’s oncology-specific patient relationship management platform will allow NWOH’s care teams to triage patients in a more proactive and consistent way using the integrated standardized symptom pathways. “We are really excited about using this technology to move away from manual, paper-based processes to a digital system that is integrated into our workflow and allows us to deliver better care,” said Nina Arndt, NWOH’s Executive Director.

“Northwest Oncology is the kind of practice we really love to work with,” said Gena Cook, CEO of Navigating Cancer. “They are already delivering really high quality care and they recognize an opportunity to implement our solution to do even more for their patients.”

About Navigating Cancer

Navigating Cancer was founded in 2008 as the result of two healthcare and technology veterans coming together to fill a critical gap in oncology care: a better patient experience. Driven by a shared passion to leverage technology in the healthcare space, the co-founders set out to create the first patient-centered platform for oncology. Today, our Navigating Care platform supports over one million patients and thousands of cancer care providers nationwide to lower costs, improve patient satisfaction and drive better outcomes.

About Northwest Oncology & Hematology

Northwest Oncology & Hematology (NWOH) offers today’s most effective cancer treatment, as well as individual attention and personal dedication from doctors who foster confidence and hope. The practice’s team is comprised of expert cancer specialists who provide some of the most advanced, capable and compassionate cancer care in the region. NWOH continues a tradition of excellence with leading-edge cancer care capabilities, a team of experienced cancer professionals, a team approach to patient care and state-of-the-art facilities designed for comfort, hope and – most important of all – healing.