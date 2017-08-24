Gianna Ferranti, DDS is pleased to announce her acquisition of Somers Smiles located at 4 Heritage Hills 202 Center in Somers, NY. Dr. Ferranti brings with her expertise in all areas of general dentistry, including cosmetics, pediatrics, endodontics (root canals), periodontics, prosthodontics, Invisalign, and oral surgery. She also offers sedation dentistry for those who are apprehensive about dental visits. Dr. Ferranti received her Bachelor’s of Science in Biology from Siena College, graduating in 3.5 year while playing for their Women’s Division I soccer team. She is a proud graduate of SUNY Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Ferranti completed a residency with the Hospital of Veterans Affairs North Texas, and received her certification in sedation dentistry through Montefiore Medical Center. In addition, she is a preferred Invisalign provider. Dr. Ferranti has been practicing general dentistry for over 8 in both Westchester and Putnam counties. She is a member of the American Dental Association, New York State Dental Association and the Ninth District Dental Association.

Somers Smiles was built in its current location in 2011 and was recently upgraded, making it one of the most modern dental practices in the area. Dr. Ferranti’s goal is to change the perception of dentistry by providing world class cosmetic and family dental care utilizing the most advanced technologies in a relaxed and comfortable setting. She welcomes patients of all ages, and prides herself on promoting a stress free dental experience for children and adults alike. Dr. Ferranti is committed to always doing what’s in their best interest of her patients, and is especially eager to get the practice more involved in the local community. You can receive more information on their website http://somerssmiles.com.

On a personal note, Dr. Ferranti is a native of Huntington, Long Island where she was a “cavity kid” growing up, spending many hours at her dentist’s office. Those experiences laid the foundation for her career path, as she has wanted to become a dentist ever since the age of 7. Today, Gianna lives in Somers with her husband Eric and their two children. She has fallen in love with the town of Somers, the people and the area. When not practicing dentistry, she goes by Gianna Morrissey and can be found playing in the Somers Adult Co-Ed Soccer League, eating her way through the local food scene and running after her children.