Pocket Nurse® announced Tuesday its President and CEO, Anthony Battaglia, MS, BSN, RN will be featured in the textbook Simulation Champions: Fostering Courage, Caring, and Connection.

“My goal when starting Pocket Nurse was to improve education experiences and thereby patient outcomes,” Battaglia said. “Being identified in a publication called ‘Simulation Champions’ demonstrates that my team and I are meeting those goals.”

The spotlight titled “Voice of Experience: Creating Pocket Nurse” explains that Battaglia created Pocket Nurse to support educators and educational organizations. It also lists Pocket Nurse’s recurring contributions to students like the Anthony Battaglia Scholarship.

The book was published by Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information services and solutions for healthcare professionals. It was written to prepare today’s simulation leaders to implement new and improve existing simulation programs.

“Beyond his contributions to healthcare education, Anthony is remarkable for creating a multi-million dollar company with a ten-ounce pocket protector,” said Pocket Nurse Senior Corporate Director William Evanson.

Pocket Nurse will distribute Simulation Champions as part of their media offering. It was edited by Colette Foisy-Doll and Kim Leighton.

Pocket Nurse is nurse owned and operated and has been a trusted partner in simulation education for nursing, EMS, pharmacy technology, and allied health since 1992. We provide over 5,000 simulation solutions to healthcare educators nationwide. We’re proud of our role in improving patient outcomes by enhancing suitable learning environments for future healthcare professionals.