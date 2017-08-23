My Florida Regional MLS Wins National Inman Innovator Award

My Florida Regional MLS (MFRMLS) was awarded the 2017 Inman Innovator Award in their respective category for the launch of State27Homes.com, the MLS’s regional consumer-facing home search website. The win was awarded and announced at the annual Inman Connect Conference in San Francisco, Ca. from real estate industry media titan, Inman News.

Dozens of Innovator nominees are selected by Inman for bold, forward-thinking strategies that span the real estate industry in categories such as real estate technology; brokerage recruiting techniques; agent marketing campaigns; and multiple listing service and association initiatives.

State27Homes.com (Florida was the 27th state to join the union) is a Florida-centric home searching website for consumers with listing data directly from MFRMLS and its Realtor® customers that is updated every five minutes. The website also features a True Lifestyle Cost (TLC) tool that consumers can use to get a 360 view of the cost of a particular home including estimated mortgage, commute, taxes, and utilities. Registered website users can add in even more personal data to retrieve highly customized TLC results tailored to them.

“MFRMLS is honored to be recognized alongside leaders in the real estate industry with our Inman Innovator Award win. We are excited about State27Homes.com. Our goal is to deliver a ‘wow’ experience for MFRMLS customers to bring them business and at the same time enrich the online experience for home sellers, buyers and renters. With reliable MLS data, unique tools and fresh content we are confident that we are meeting that goal, while exploring new opportunities to add to the ‘wow’ factor.” –Merri Jo Cowen, CEO, MFRMLS

About My Florida Regional MLS

MFRMLS is Florida’s largest multiple listing service and one of the largest MLSs in the country. We provide more than forty thousand real estate professionals with the data, tools and support they need to do business. Our data drives the real estate marketplace for much of Central and Southwest Florida. MFRMLS was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Fla. We are owned by 14 local REALTOR® boards and associations, and we own and operate the consumer home search site, State27Homes.com. Visit mfrmls.com for more about us.