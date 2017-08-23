The American Knife & Tool Institute (http://AKTI.org) sincerely thanks Microtech Knives for their confidence and support with a recent generous donation of legal services to the non-profit knife advocacy organization representing the industry and all knife owners.

Over the next four years, attorney Anthony Sculimbrene will provide valuable criminal defense experience and perspective to AKTI thanks to Microtech and an agreement they reached with Mr. Sculimbrene.

“Anthony’s background as a public defender will provide a worthy service to our organization, our members, and the knife-using public,” said CJ Buck, AKTI President. “We are very grateful to Microtech for the donation of his time and expertise. Microtech has demonstrated their trust and confidence in AKTI and how we serve the knife community.”

Mr. Sculimbrene’s service to AKTI will include assistance to knife owners and attorneys facing criminal charges regarding knives, reviewing knife laws and related court cases for accuracy and clarification, and being involved with the AKTI Legislative Committee working to repeal knife laws, remove ambiguity and provide clarity.

“We’re excited about Anthony’s enthusiasm for our organization’s mission to ensure that Americans can make and use the knife of their choice,” said Jan Billeb, AKTI Executive Director. “He has already completed some very valuable projects and articles for our website. The support from Anthony will strengthen AKTI’s (http://AKTI.org) core mission and help us better address the institutions that deal with the administration of knife laws.”

Microtech, headquartered in Western North Carolina, was formed with the simple mission to create the best knives possible. Microtech utilizes exclusively American-Made manufacturing, materials and labor with more than 95% of all their components e manufactured in-house. Microtech endeavors to deliver products that set the standard for precision cutlery. For more information visit http://www.microtechknives.com.

About AKTI

The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is a non-profit organization (501(c)6) representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in true grassroots fashion by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife community, AKTI has been the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community since 1998. AKTI’s mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry and use knives and edged tools. For more information visit http://www.AKTI.org and http://www.facebook.com/saveourknives