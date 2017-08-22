MOBI Appoints Garrett as President

MOBI, a mobility management platform that enables enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their device ecosystems, has appointed co-founder Josh Garrett as its new president. Garrett, who most recently served as MOBI’s chief strategy officer, replaces Mitch Black who will remain an adviser to MOBI.

Since its inception in 2009, Garrett has been instrumental in helping MOBI build its mobility management software from the ground up into a global leader. In addition to his responsibility for the technical and strategic vision and direction of the company, Garrett has been closely involved in all aspects of the company, including operations and sales.

“Josh has an unparalleled understanding of the complex mobility challenges facing enterprises today,” said Scott Kraege, co-founder and CEO of MOBI. “He is the perfect leader to help us continue to scale and develop our industry-leading software to meet those challenges.”

Under Garrett’s leadership, MOBI's platform has helped organizations achieve greater visibility, increased efficiency, enhanced control, and reduced costs associated with their mobility programs. MOBI manages more than one million connected devices, and has been successfully implemented nationally and abroad by the world’s leading brands.

“From our immensely gifted developers to those who serve our customers every day, and everyone in between, we have assembled an extremely talented team of more than 300 mobility professionals,” said Garrett. “I look forward to this new challenge as we continue to grow both domestically and globally.”

MOBI sets itself apart with its software-first enterprise solutions. Most competitors’ core offering is services – their software is ancillary. While MOBI’s services are industry leading, its software is what fuels MOBI’s service desk, logistics, and EMM services to deliver more value to customers. MOBI’s best-in-class analytics tools drive intelligent customer decision-making, and its robust and scalable architecture offers the ability to expand with customers’ connectivity needs.

Both Garrett and Kraege credit Black, who joined as president in 2012, for his role evolving MOBI from a start-up to a globally recognized mobility software platform.

“Mitch Black led us through a tremendous period of growth,” Kraege said. “His decades of industry experience and leadership have helped elevate us to where we are now – a global leader of mobility management software and services. We wish Mitch the very best in his new endeavors.”

Garrett and Kraege, along with Michael Browning, Christian Browning, and Tony Paris originally founded Bluefish Wireless in 2001 to provide custom wireless lifecycle management solutions. MOBI and Bluefish Wireless merged in 2013. Prior to founding Bluefish, Garrett worked for IBM Global Services, Cummins, and as an independent technology consultant. He graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, with a degree in Computer Information Systems.

MOBI is a mobility management platform enabling enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their device ecosystems. Our industry-leading cloud software saves your program money and satisfies all global enterprise needs. Learn more about our mobility solutions and software at http://mobiwm.com/.