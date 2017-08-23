The recipients of $50,000 in grant funds will be Alabama non-profit organizations. The funds will be used to help these non-profit organizations make an even greater impact on our communities through the use and implementation of new technologies.

The 2nd Annual Alabama IT Symposium is returning to Birmingham, Alabama at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel on September 21, 2017. This is a one-day, executive-level event designed for CIOs and their management teams. There will be nearly 150 CIOs, VPs, Directors and Managers present at this year’s Alabama IT Symposium.

Once again, the Alabama IT Symposium will donate $50 of every $75 paid registration fee towards Alabama IT related charitable causes. This year’s funds will support the new TechBridge Alabama Dream Big Grant.

What is the Alabama Dream Big Grant?

The TechBridge Alabama Dream Big Grant encourages Alabama nonprofits to dream big about implementing a technology solution with the power to transform their operation in a way that increases their impact and ability to accomplish their mission.

The recipients of $50,000 in grant funds will be Alabama non-profit organizations. The funds will be used to help these non-profit organizations make an even greater impact on our communities through the use and implementation of new technologies. The TechBridge Alabama Dream Big Grant winners will be announced at an invite-only reception immediately following the Alabama IT Symposium. All attendees and participants of the Alabama IT Symposium are invited to join us as we celebrate with our grant recipients from 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM.

If you and your team would like to join us for a great day of education, networking, collaboration and celebration, please register your team at http://www.alabamaitsymposium.com.

NOTE: This event is closed to any non-sponsoring vendor companies. For sponsorship information, please contact Caleb Reimers at caleb(at)efminc.com.