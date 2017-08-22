The Loyalty Academy "We are proud to partner with these progressive organizations to bring the future of Loyalty into their markets." - Bill Hanifin, COO at The Loyalty Academy

A short-course certification workshop will be held in Auckland, New Zealand on August 24 -25, 2017. Attendees will be able to earn 10 of the 15 required credits for CLMP certification. The workshop is being sponsored by Incentive Solutions Ltd, a New Zealand-based loyalty marketing services provider and will be led by Mike Capizzi, Dean of the Loyalty Academy. http://www.loyaltyacademy.org.nz

And additional series of short-course CLMP certification workshops will be held in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia on September 20 – 21 and November 16 - 17, 2017, respectively. The Academy has partnered with the Australian Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) to provide materials and faculty as part of the comprehensive professional development program offered by the association. The workshops will be led by senior members of Ellipsis & Company, an Australian- based Loyalty and Customer Experience Management firm with close ties to the Academy. https://www.adma.com.au/iq/course/retention-marketing-strategy

The full CLMP certification workshop will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on October 23 – 26, 2017. This comprehensive and dynamic educational event is the most thorough expression of principles and best practices offered within the loyalty marketing industry. All attendees who successfully complete the workshop will earn CLMP status. Workshops will be led by Ms. Margaret Meraw, Senior Faculty Leader at The Loyalty Academy and Mr. Mike Capizzi, Dean at The Loyalty Academy. https://loyaltyacademy.org/workshop/

"At an estimated size of $200 Billion annually, the global loyalty marketing industry affects millions of people and the bottom lines of thousands - if not millions of organizations. The Loyalty Academy is dedicated to bringing best practices, deep research and innovative thought leadership together in a unique effort to teach the next generation of practitioners how to grow customer engagement, customer experience, and revenue in a learn-as-you-grow environment. We are proud to partner with these progressive organizations to bring the future of Loyalty into their markets,” says Bill Hanifin, COO of The Loyalty Academy.

About The Loyalty Academy

The Loyalty Academy offers professional loyalty marketers the opportunity to advance their skiils and knowledge of the industry via on-line, in-person and private-audience educational events. A full certification program is available from the Loyalty Academy for professionals who choose to take all the required courses and electives offered and can complete the final case study examination. Those who can successfully complete the requirements earn the distinction Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ from the Academy. https://loyaltyacademy.org/

About Incentive Solutions

Incentive Solutions is New Zealand’s leading direct connection to business performance improvement through sustained behavioural change. Combining local and global expertise, best in class technology and amazing people, they create a business performance solution around organizations’ unique goals, brand, customer strategy, employees and competitive environment. http://www.incentivesolutions.co.nz/

About Ellipsis and Company

Ellipsis uses a combination of consulting and best-in-class technology to deliver exceptional lifecycle marketing, customer experience & loyalty services. The company creates value for clients by applying Customer Science® across the full spectrum of the customer experience. This scientific approach is necessary because customer needs change over time: there is no typical market, and there is no typical customer. http://www.ellipsisandco.com/

About ADMA

The largest marketing and advertising association in Australia, ADMA has over 600 corporate members including major financial institutions, telecommunications companies, energy providers, leading media companies, travel service companies, airlines, major charities, statutory corporations, educational institutions and specialist suppliers to the industry including advertising agencies, software and internet companies. https://www.adma.com.au/

For further information, please contact Mason Hanifin at Support(at)TheWiseMarketer(dot)com