Arizona Spine & Joint Hospital http://www.azspineandjoint.com is in the top 20% of hospitals nationally that earned the designation of High Performing Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report for knee replacement in its annual list. An overall rating of high performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition.

A hospital's knee replacement score is based on multiple data categories, including patient outcomes, volume and more. Hospitals received one of three ratings -- high performing, average or below average -- unless they treated an insufficient number of patients to be rated. Hospitals that earned a high performing rating were significantly better than the national average.

Along with its U.S. News & World Report’s High Performing rating, Arizona Spine & Joint Hospital has been named a 5-star facility for Patient Experience by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid and has received the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission, which only accredits and certifies hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to meeting rigorous performance standards for patient care.

“We're proud to be ranked among the region, state and nation’s best by U.S. News again this year,” said Todd Greene, CEO of Arizona Spine & Joint Hospital. “Our highly-skilled team of doctors, nurses and staff is the reason for this recognition. They are dedicated to delivering on our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve with quality and compassion."

About Arizona Spine & Joint

Arizona Spine and Joint is a physician-owned hospital specializing in outpatient and elective inpatient surgery for orthopedic, spine, podiatry and pain management patients. Our staff provides care in an environment that promotes wellness and rapid recovery. With four operating rooms and two pain treatment rooms, our 23-bed facility provides patients with the latest technology and all the ancillary services associated with larger, full-service hospitals.