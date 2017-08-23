Jachimowicz Law Group Moves Into New San Jose Office

Jachimowicz Law Group Jachimowicz Law Group clients can expect personalized care and practical solutions for their cases.

Jachimowicz Law Group is excited to announce a new location for its San Jose, California, office at 1530 The Alameda, Suite 115. The office is located between Schiele and Pershing avenues, with convenient parking for clients. Though the office location has changed, the contact information remains the same. Clients can still call the office at 408-246-5500.

Jachimowicz Law Group has represented northern California clients for more than 30 years. Firm founder Albie Jachimowicz is based out of San Jose, where he focuses on criminal defense and personal injury cases. He has experience defending clients in state and federal court, including on murder cases. Elite Lawyers named him an Elite Personal Injury and Criminal Attorney in California in 2016.

The firm recently opened a second office in Morgan Hill at 17485 Monterey Road, Suite 204. Morgan Hill is the home of firm attorneys Joshua Jachimowicz and Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz. Joshua, who is Albie’s son, was recently named a partner at the firm.

Jachimowicz Law Group clients can expect personalized care and practical solutions for their cases. The firm’s attorneys aggressively advocate for their clients and work tirelessly to protect their clients and win their cases.

About Jachimowicz Law Group:

Jachimowicz Law Group represents Northern California clients in matters of criminal defense and personal injury. The firm also has experience in cases of employment law, workplace accidents and business litigation. They have convenient office locations in San Jose and Morgan Hill. To schedule a free consultation with one of the attorneys, call 408-246-5500 or visit http://www.jachlawgroup.com.