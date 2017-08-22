Our acquisition of Apprento reinforces our commitment to deliver human-like intelligence to the massive volume of unstructured content that resides within disconnected systems and repositories in the typical enterprise. Past News Releases RSS M-Files HR Automates...

M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the acquisition of Apprento, a Canadian-based provider of artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology solutions.

Apprento technology automatically draws intelligence from text in unstructured content, which streamlines the process of classifying, processing and securing business information while also providing contextual insights on related content assets and workflows. The Apprento Business Context Engine features patent-pending technology that employs natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities to understand both semantics and concepts in content and communication systems.

The acquisition of Apprento by M-Files, along with its recently-announced partnership with ABBYY, a global provider of innovative language-based and artificial intelligence technologies, illustrates the company's focus on automating and simplifying the way business professionals manage information and related processes.

“Business leaders, industry analysts and others who follow our industry all agree that traditional approaches and solutions for managing information are inadequate and that a new and more intelligent approach is required," said Miika Mäkitalo, CEO at M-Files. "Our acquisition of Apprento coupled with our recent partnership with ABBYY reinforces our commitment to deliver human-like intelligence to the massive volume of unstructured content that resides within disconnected systems and repositories in the typical enterprise."

“By incorporating the Apprento Business Context Engine into the M-Files platform, we're delivering powerful artificial intelligence capabilities to current M-Files users as well as setting the foundation for the introduction of many more AI enhancements and tools in the near future," said Trevor Cookson, CEO at Apprento. “I'm honored to join the forward-thinking M-Files team and I'm looking forward to working with them to simplify and improve how people manage and interact with information.”

In February 2017, M-Files acquired StreamDesign. With the acquisition of StreamDesign, M-Files established its French headquarters that will enable the company to accelerate the growth of its customer base through its growing channel partner network, as well as via direct sales and support activities.

M-Files has thousands of customers worldwide and more than 500 partners operating in more than 100 countries. The company has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as recognition in key industry and analyst reports, such as the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and the Forrester Wave: ECM Business Content Services.

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files provides a next generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.