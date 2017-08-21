Certrec, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today its participation in, and introduction of Certrec®TV, at the 2017 NEI Licensing Forum.

In the past, research was a manual process through file folders and file cabinets. In 1989, Certrec began converting documents to electronic format and over the years has provided this information to clients through a web-based tool organized in the same manner. Just because we have done something a certain way for many years, doesn’t mean it is the only way. With newer generations, it was easier to see things outside the box, and thus the concept of Just in Time videos was born.

What is Certrec®TV?



Short 3 - 5 minute videos that capture valuable information in a concise format.

Industry experts share their thoughts, insights, and explanations of complex

industry issues.



Videos discussing regulatory, engineering, and operations issues as well as

lessons learned and the sharing of operating experience and history.



Videos are categorized throughout the site with full text search capabilities and specific tagging to easily locate videos pertaining to a topic or question.

Approximately 250 videos are available on our Certrec®TV Beta website with a goal of no less than 500 by the end of 2017.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to introduce this new way of sharing information and knowledge at the NEI Licensing Forum. Bringing new and innovative concepts to our customers, to help them manage the regulatory process to their advantage, continues to be one of Certrec’s core focuses,” says Ted Enos, Certrec President.

Whether you are new to the nuclear industry or a 40 year veteran, Certrec®TV can be very beneficial for researching for an answer to a specific question, a quick refresh on a key issue or question, or simply an opportunity to learn more information in a quick and concise format about a topic of interest.

“Over the years, everything has become available electronically. Certrec®TV is a new way to present this information and share knowledge when you are ready and in a short, concise format,” notes Enos. “It is our goal to continue growing our library of just in time videos with varying industry experts sharing their knowledge and insights from past experiences.”

CERTREC

Founded in 1988, http://certrec.com is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1,000 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including nuclear, fossil, and renewables), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) , North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.

Certrec offers support from highly skilled and experienced industry professionals including degrees in a variety of engineering disciplines (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Nuclear). Additionally Certrec's staff has multiple degreed personnel in physics, communications, a variety of MBAs, and information technology. This highly skilled team of personnel has direct working experience in all regulatory areas of licensing, compliance, and engineering including nuclear, fossil, and renewable generation and transmission.

For over 25 years, Certrec has been utilizing its hundreds of years of industry experience to help clients develop and manage solutions to complex regulatory issues. Combining this direct industry experience with Certrec's Information Technology assets has led to development of technology-based solutions and tools directly targeted to the electric power industry and specifically focused on helping clients manage regulatory issues.