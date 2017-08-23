Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI), a leading global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Colton McCasland, a former Cresa Advisor, joined the company as an Associate Broker in its Dallas headquarters. Colton will work directly with Eric Beichler, Managing Principal and Shareholder, and Trent Smith, Managing Director.

“Colton’s initial industry experience sets him up to be successful in our growing brokerage ranks. As he transitions into MPI and his role, I expect Colton to grow and strengthen our team as a whole,” said Mr. Beichler.

Mr. Smith said, “Colton will be a great addition to MPI. Eric and I expect nothing less than great work from him as we continue providing best in class corporate services to our clients.”

Prior to joining MPI, Mr. McCasland served as an Advisor for Cresa specializing in real estate solutions for office and industrial corporate users. Mr. McCasland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Studies from Texas State University. Furthermore, he is involved in multiple organizations including The Real Estate Council, North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, and BNI Professional Referral Group.

About MPI:

Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI) is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including portfolio management and lease administration, business intelligence consulting, research and site selection, location incentives practice, transaction advisors, and project management. Since 1986, MPI has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations across industries. MPI has recently performed transactions on behalf of clients in more than 1,400 markets worldwide including every state in the US and 12 other countries through its owned offices across North America and its strategic alliance partners. For more information on MPI, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

