InvoTech Systems Inc. announces the recent implementation of its Uniform System at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, located on the Cayman Islands, west of the Caribbean Sea. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa manages the uniform inventory for over 400 employees. Click here for more information on InvoTech’s Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.

The InvoTech Uniform System provides accurate and real-time inventory information of all staff uniforms to monitor and maintain uniform assignments to employees and ongoing purchases efficiently. The InvoTech System is used to assign each uniform item to specific employees and track the daily uniform requirements for all divisions and departments. The System provides functionality to manage all aspects of Uniform Department operations, and has extensive reporting capabilities.

“The InvoTech Uniform System was part of our plan prior to the hotel opening to ensure that all of our new uniforms are properly managed and tracked from the beginning. The system was extremely beneficial for the hotel grand opening and we are already recognizing the ongoing benefits, which will lead to cost savings and increased profitability for our resort,” said Eduardo Del Risco, Resort Manager

The InvoTech Uniform System is a paperless “green” system. The System includes an electronic signature capture terminal that records employee signatures when uniforms are assigned, which eliminates the need to print reports to obtain signatures. In addition, all system reports can be viewed on the screen or generated to PDF files to be easily viewed or shared, which also facilitates a paperless “green” system.

“InvoTech has extensive experience implementing our systems for hotel grand openings. We have expertise in the processes for establishing organized and efficient Uniform Department operations for hotel grand openings and ongoing. Our Installation and Training Team are courteous and professional, and they ensure that all of the uniforms are properly accounted for and assigned to employees,” said Oswald Lares, InvoTech Director of Sales

InvoTech’s clients include Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, MGM Resorts International, Ritz Carlton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and the Empire State Building. International clients include LEGOLAND Dubai and Japan, Venetian Macau; MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia; Perth Arena, Australia; Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea; Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; Systematic Laundry, Singapore; Genting Malaysia; and Palace Resorts and Laundry, Mexico.

About InvoTech Systems

InvoTech Systems, Inc. increases profitability for clients. It is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms and linens, and for laundry and security operations. Served markets include hospitality, healthcare, cleanroom, commercial laundry, and amusement industries worldwide. InvoTech products deliver vital information that establishes ultimate control and total accountability. InvoTech solutions are reliable and easy to use. They streamline operations and improve service levels with reduced labor and operating expenses. InvoTech provides 100% of its system support and product development in-house. The firm’s trusted staff averages 10 years of reliable technical experience, knowledge of methodologies, and industry depth. InvoTech is a Microsoft Certified Partner that evolves technology-based solutions regularly based on client- and staff-driven innovations. The company is rooted in a culture that emphasizes long-term client relationships and superior customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.InvoTech.com.

About Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa

Located on the 7-mile beach stretch of the largest island of the Cayman Islands, the seafire resort is the first-ever boutique resort with beautiful ocean views on what is named “Best Beach in the World” by U.S. News & World Report. Stocked with four dining locations, spas, pools and gardens, Forbes named the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa one of the “20 Most Anticipated Hotels,” in 2016, and Travel+Leisure named it “Best New Hotels in the World,” 2017. For more information visit http://www.KimptonHotels.com.