GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Announces New E/M Calculator Portal

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a leading technology-enabled provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, announced recently the availability of a new professional fee E/M leveling calculator tool. The new resource is offered to the HIM community in appreciation for their service to the healthcare industry. E/M coding is complex which supports the need for a tool of this nature to ensure healthcare providers and physicians are reimbursed appropriately and reduce the risk of compliance audits.

The tool is secure, HIPAA-compliant and follows the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) accepted coding standards; it is easily accessible at http://www.gebbs.com/emcalculator.

Registered users, after logging in, will have full access to the tool’s capabilities, including:



Ability to print findings to PDF format

Access to educational information and webinars

Informational newsletters

“E/M leveling is important; too many physicians are inappropriately assigning E/M codes, mainly because they do not understand the complex rules. An improved working knowledge of E/M coding and comprehensive reference tool is the best way to ensure optimal coding compliance,” explained Cara Friederich, GeBBS’ Director of Coding & Consulting Services.

“Many of our clients have asked for this tool, and we are happy to bring this to the entire industry. We are making it available to the entire HIM community as a ‘thank you’ for the valuable services they provide to the healthcare industry,” commented Ryan Kelly, GeBBS’ Senior Vice President of HIM Solutions.

GeBBS provides outsourced coding and audit solutions and is committed to strict enforcement of coding compliance guidelines, ongoing quality reviews, and a commitment to continuing education which promotes coding accuracy, data integrity, and proper claims submission. GeBBS employs over 1,000 certified coders – the industry’s largest and most experienced coding team – who will be utilizing this E/M coding tool to ensure consistent coding quality.

GeBBS provides a comprehensive range of RCM solutions, serving hundreds of hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide. The company’s diverse portfolio includes medical coding, coding validation audits, and clinical documentation improvement services, as well as front and back-end revenue cycle solutions and technology to improve clients’ complete revenue cycle operations.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a leading technology-enabled provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. GeBBS’ innovative technology, combined with its over 4,500-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, compliance, and patient satisfaction. GeBBS solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), eligibility and verification, accounts receivable management, and patient access. Headquartered in the Los Angeles, CA area, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare’s Top 15 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research’s Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.

