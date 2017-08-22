Pierbridge Featured in 2017-2018 Hot Companies Listings

Pierbridge, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise shipping solutions, is featured in Parcel Magazine’s annual ‘Hot Companies’ listings. The company’s profile can be found in the July/August 2017 issue.

Pierbridge has helped some of the largest retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the world streamline shipping, control transportation costs, and improve on-time delivery to their customers. It is the only software provider to have earned the highest recognition for product excellence and customer adoption from both FedEx (Diamond level) and UPS ConnectShip (Platinum). For the last two years, Pierbridge has been named a Top 10 Transportation Solution Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook.

"Increasingly, our shipping platform, Transtream, is being recognized by industry experts as the best solution to automate complex parcel and freight processes across the extended enterprise," said Bob Malley, Pierbridge CEO.

About Pierbridge, Inc.

Founded in 2004 by an experienced executive team with a proven track record for innovation in the transportation software industry, Pierbridge is now a global organization with offices in North America, UK, and Europe. Deployed on-premise or in the cloud, some of the largest shipping operations in the world process over 500 million shipments through Pierbridge’s enterprise shipping platform, Transtream. For more information about Pierbridge, visit http://www.pierbridge.com.