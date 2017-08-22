“With Copley’s consultation and facilitation, we will be well-positioned to scale rapidly, grow our business, and meet expanding customer demands, while continuing to conform to high quality standards and specificity.”

Vermont Precision Tools Inc., a leading provider of cutting tool blanks and fixed limited gages for the metalworking industries, has selected The Copley Consulting Group to facilitate and deploy Infor’s CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) Solution. With a strong customer focus and a company-wide commitment to continuous improvement, Vermont Precision will be better able to streamline their current paper-intensive systems with CloudSuite’s automated workflow tools and better manage their electronic documentation processes to enhance downstream customer interactions.

“We aim to consistently achieve and exceed customer satisfaction,” stated Monica Greene, President of Vermont Precision Tools. “With Copley’s consultation and facilitation, we will be well-positioned to scale rapidly, grow our business, and meet expanding customer demands, while continuing to conform to high quality standards and specificity.”

The CloudSuite Industrial Solution will provide a more efficient flow of information and the communication capabilities to support the dynamic nature of Vermont Precision Tools’ operation and processes. The fully integrated enterprise solution, supported by The Copley Consulting Group, will deliver the needed functionality to address requirements today and into the future.

“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Vermont Precision Tools on this important project,” stated Bill Cary, VP of Sales for Copley. “We expect that through the collective efforts of Copley and Vermont Precision Tools that we will successfully implement Infor’s world class business solution and support Vermont Precision’s high-quality standards and continued growth targets.”

The Copley Consulting Group will provide installation, training, education, and implementation consulting to facilitate the deployment of the acquired applications.

About Vermont Precision Tools

For nearly 50 years Vermont Precision Tools (VPT) has supplied the highest quality product and services to the metalworking industries. With a company-wide commitment to quality and customer service, VPT supplies products to the aerospace, automotive, cold heading, cutting tool, die casting, ejection molding, fastener, medical tooling, powder metal, stamping and tool & die industries. VPT operates under ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified Quality Management Systems. http://vermontprecisiontools.com

About the Copley Consulting Group

For over 25 years The Copley Consulting Group has delivered Infor SyteLine implementation success to more than 400 enterprises. From Fortune 1000 companies to start-up operations, Copley has provided education, training and technical services melded with a focus on Best Practices. As one of Infor’s premier Gold Level Channel Partners, Copley’s team of dedicated professionals is committed to increasing the productivity and profitability of our customers. http://www.copleycg.com