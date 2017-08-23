Dr. Sheets’ knowledge and expertise of medical devices at FDA and in the Industry, in addition to his experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, make him an excellent addition to NDA Partners. He will bring great value to our clients.

NDA Partners Chairman Carl Peck, MD, announced today that John W. Sheets Jr., PhD, former Director of the Office of Device Evaluation at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health and recognized leader in the medical device, pharmaceutical and biotech industries, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant.

Prior to his FDA experience, Dr. Sheets served in senior technical leadership roles in a series of companies. He was Chief Technology Officer at Anika Therapeutics, developing biotech/regenerative medicine products. As Senior Vice President, Corporate Research at Boston Scientific, he revitalized product innovation by introducing a new biodesign process and identifying new growth markets, and as Chief Technology Officer at Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), he created their biosurgicals platform and restructured the company’s development pipeline.

Dr. Sheets is recognized for his technical leadership in the field of ophthalmology. He was Corporate Vice President of R&D and Chief Technology Officer at Bausch and Lomb for the surgical, pharmaceutical and vision care businesses. At Alcon Laboratories, as Vice President, Surgical/IOL and Therapeutics R&D, he was responsible for surgical implants, instruments and therapeutic (drug) products used in ophthalmic surgery.

“Dr. Sheets’ knowledge and expertise of medical devices at FDA and in the Industry, in addition to his experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, make him an excellent addition to NDA Partners. He will bring great value to our medical device clients and we are very pleased he has joined our team of Expert Consultants,” said Dr. Feigal, who heads NDA Partners’ Medical Device Practice.

Dr. Sheets earned his doctorate degree and a master’s degree in Material Science and Engineering, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in Zoology with a post-baccalaureate in Chemistry from the University of Florida. He also completed Harvard’s Management Development program and the Stanford University Program in Biodesign.

NDA Partners is a strategy consulting firm specializing in expert product development and regulatory advice to the medical products industry and associated service industries such as law firms, investment funds and government research agencies. The highly experienced Principals and Premier Experts of NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chairman of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK; an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, expert consulting, high-impact project teams, and virtual product development teams.

Earle Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Office: 540-738-2550

MartinEarle(at)ndapartners.com