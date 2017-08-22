Cutting Edge Spine Appoints Luke Maher as Director U.S. Sales

The secret to achieving success with change is to focus all of your energy, not to fighting the old, but building the new; and this is exactly what CES has been doing from day one.

Cutting Edge Spine, a technology-driven spinal device company focused on the development and distribution of highly differentiated spinal implant technologies, announced today the appointment of Luke Maher as Director U.S. Sales.

Luke Maher brings 15 years of spinal device industry experience to directing Cutting Edge Spine’s national sales force, including 12+ years at Medtronic Spine and Biologics and Globus Medical. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Manager of the MidWest for Centinel Spine of Westchester, Pennsylvania.

His main objective will be to inform agents and surgeons about CES’ commitment to long term success as CES expands its distribution efforts nationwide in addition to offering the broadest platform of novel inter body solutions in the entire world within the next six months.

Luke Maher joins the CES team at an inflection point in the company’s lifecycle.

“As CES has been focused on future development, and will be bringing four additional inter body systems to market in the next six months,” says Randy Roof, President and Founder of CES, “we are very pleased that an individual with Mr. Maher’s experience and documented success in building successful distribution networks within this arena has come on board to lead our efforts in building broad scale distribution in the U.S; the logical next step for us.”

In joining the team Luke Maher values CES’s drive for technological excellence to provide improved patient outcomes.

“I'm excited about the opportunity of positively impacting such an exciting organization and most importantly working with a team that I respect both professionally and personally,” said Luke Maher. “The secret to achieving success with change is to focus all of your energy, not to fighting the old, but building the new; and this is exactly what CES has been doing from day one.”

Cutting Edge Spine will be exhibiting at the North American Spine Society (NASS) in Orlando, Florida October 25 – 28, 2017 in Booth #331.

About Cutting Edge Spine

Founded in 2009, Cutting Edge Spine (CES) is a privately-owned spine organization headquartered in Waxhaw, North Carolina. The company was built on the conviction that hospitals, payers, and patients deserve more value for their money. CES is future ready, developing and marketing highly differentiated implant systems that meet the clinical and economic demands of today’s marketplace. CES’ testimony to its commitment to its founding principles is the development of the EVOS-HA, a revolutionary lumbar interbody system that combines two proven biomaterials, PEEK-OPTIMA and Hydroxyapatite, to enhance fusion. The company possesses 3 FDA approved proprietary technologies.

Brands: EVOS Lumbar Interbody System, EVOL Lumbar Interbody System, nuMIS™ Lumbar Plating System

For more information, please visit http://www.CuttingEdgeSpine.com.