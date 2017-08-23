MainSpring Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

This month, MainSpring promoted Ray Steen to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to oversee the firm’s business development, partner programs and high-level consulting projects with new and existing clients. As MainSpring’s CSO, Steen will lead business development for the firm’s key service offerings, which include IT strategy and support, government consulting and cybersecurity, as well as FileMaker, SharePoint and web application development. He will also continue to build on the firm’s channel initiative, matching strategic partners and services with clients to better meet their mission.

“Ray’s work to expand MainSpring’s services, create new partnerships and connect with our clients and the community is well-storied and helps position the firm to grow,” said MainSpring CEO Marshall Micheals.

Steen joined MainSpring in 2014; he brings 20 years of experience in strategy, IT consulting and communications management, supporting organizations in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. He previously served as MainSpring’s VP of strategy and consulting, leading the firm’s expansion of service offerings and merger in 2015.

In April, CRN® recognized MainSpring for excellence in managed IT services. In July, Frederick County Best Places to Work recognized MainSpring as a 2017 award winner in the medium to large employer category.

“MainSpring has a unique mix of technical experts and partners, innovative solutions and award-winning best practices,” Steen said. “It makes for a ripe opportunity to help organizations simplify IT to truly impact their missions.”

About MainSpring

MainSpring, Inc. is an IT strategy and consulting firm that arms organizations with the strategy, tools and resources to impact their mission.

Founded in 1993, MainSpring is headquartered in Frederick, Md., with offices in Towson, Md., Florida, Ohio, Washington and Wisconsin. The firm supports a wide range of clients including businesses, nonprofits and government agencies such as the Department of Defense.