The University of Minnesota Rochester (UMN) is implementing Portfolium Assessment to centralize the collection, archival, and assessment of learning artifacts in connection with its accreditation management and reporting needs.

As UMN Rochester modernized its LMS platform by selecting Canvas by Instructure, the timing was perfect to sync with a Canvas-integrated system to bring assessment data, rubrics, and scoring mechanisms out of siloed databases and into the Canvas ecosystem.

“We selected Portfolium because of its LTI-based assignment sync and grade exchange with Canvas and other learning management systems, and because of how incredibly easy it is for students and faculty to use,” said Norman Clark, Administrative Director of Academic Programs.

Beyond core assessment and accreditation readiness, UMN will leverage Portfolium’s social ePortfolio network to drive student success and help students reflect upon and share capstone projects directly with employers, showcasing a preview of competencies beyond what can be displayed in a resume.

“UMN is part of a huge influx of demand we’re seeing from the Canvas technology community,” said Nick Huberty, Academic Partnerships Director at Portfolium. “Together, Portfolium and Canvas are removing barriers to scaling assessment seamlessly, campuswide.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA ROCHESTER

The University of Minnesota Rochester offers students an unparalleled education in the health sciences, including an integrated, hands-on curriculum, personalized attention, and a learning experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. Immersed in the heart of one of the nation’s most health-focused communities, students engage with medical professionals on a daily basis and graduate prepared to transform knowledge into discovery in the ever-changing world of health care.

ABOUT PORTFOLIUM

Portfolium is the world’s fastest growing learning and career development network. 2,000+ colleges, universities and high schools use Portfolium to manage and align competency assessment, student success, and career readiness programs. Portfolium’s academic solutions plug students into an open ecosystem of employers, mentors, educators, and peers around the world. Our 3.5M+ users are linked to internships, jobs, and lifelong learning opportunities via ePortfolios that showcase their proven competencies. To learn more about Portfolium's network for learners and solutions for educators, visit: https://portfolium.com