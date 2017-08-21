National Merchants Association was recently named to the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States. We’re extremely honored and thrilled to be included in the 2017 list. Our industry advocacy has been the blueprint for our achievement and exceptional growth.

National Merchants Association (NMA), a global merchant advocacy group and leader in merchant services, was recently ranked No. 196 on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned American companies.

The honor is the second time in consecutive years that the company has made the prestigious list, climbing nearly 300 spots from 2016’s ranking of 466. This ranking also places NMA at No. 11 in the financial services category.

The Inc. 500 list has been recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America for the past 36 years and has been published annually by Inc. Media. To make the list, a company must have grown a minimum of ten-fold over the past three years. During a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7%, simply making the list is a “result that most businesses can only dream of,” according to Eric Schurenberg, President and Editor in Chief of Inc. Media.

The company’s 2,225% revenue growth over the past three years is a testament to NMA’s personal approach to payment processing. The company’s ability to serve merchants of all types, combined with industry leadership and advocacy – as well as exceptional rates and customized services – helped propel the independent payment processor to a higher standing.

“We’re extremely honored and thrilled to be included in the 2017 list. Our industry advocacy has been the blueprint for our achievement and exceptional growth. We offer things that no one else in this industry can – from innovative proprietary software to our unbeatable customer support. But the reason we do all this is always the same: to enhance the merchant experience and increase opportunities for our partners,” said Heather Petersen, CEO and Founder of National Merchants Association.

NMA’s meteoric rise should come as no surprise to those in the payments industry. With the rapid growth the company has experienced, it plans on expanding its workforce throughout 2017 to continue to provide the same high level of personal support to its merchants and agents.

“As we see consolidation happening throughout the payments industry, we’re proud to be an independent and privately-held processor,” said Petersen. “A recent third-party analysis put the value of NMA at nearly $400M, and we expect to top the $1B mark by 2018, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our amazing team – and with that expansion, we will be looking to add even more talent to our roster in the months to come.”

About National Merchants Association

National Merchants Association is a global leader in merchant payment processing services and is dedicated to helping merchants and agent partners grow their businesses by generating sales opportunities and maximizing profits. National Merchants Association is a true merchant advocate, working on behalf of businesses to eliminate the unnecessary and unreasonable fees associated with accepting electronic transactions. Visit http://www.NationalMerchants.com or call (866) 509-7199 for more information.