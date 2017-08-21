Ziegler Closes Mountain Springs Church Financing

...Ziegler’s structure provided the desired funds for these improvements and locked the church into a fixed rate to protect against rising interest rates...

Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a financing for Mountain Springs Church, Colorado Springs, a new client to Ziegler.



Mountain Springs Church began in 1994, initially renting space for worship in an elementary school and eventually moved to a rented commercial facility. In 2001, the church purchased the land at its current location and constructed a new worship facility in 2002 with proceeds from a bank loan. A sanctuary expansion project was completed in 2007. The approximately 18-acre existing church site consists of two ministry buildings that provide approximately 58,000 square feet of space, including a 761-seat sanctuary. The church has a current average weekly worship attendance of approximately 2,200.



The construction financing for the worship facility was originally provided by a commercial bank and was refinanced in 2007 and again 2012. Proceeds of the 2017 financing were used primarily to pay off the bank loan with a small portion of the loan to be used to make certain campus renovations, including cosmetic upgrades to the worship facility building and the resurfacing and re-striping of the asphalt parking lot.



Rick Clapp, Executive Pastor at Mountain Springs Church commented, “Ziegler provided the flexibility we desired to access our property’s equity for renovations, but more importantly we eliminated future interest rate risk by locking into a fixed rate financing.”

Steve Hron, Director in Ziegler’s religion finance practice, added “The church has been at its current ministry location since 2002. To accommodate the growth experienced under Senior Pastor Daniel Rolfe’s leadership, the church is performing various upgrades and improvements to enhance the onsite worship experience. Ziegler’s structure provided the desired funds for these improvements and locked the church into a fixed rate to protect against rising interest rates.”

